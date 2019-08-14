Opinion

Mike Bacon: 'I won't be interested in excuses if Town don't beat Posh'

Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal with teammates James Norwood, Flynn Downes and Janoi Donacien looking on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

In his weekly look at life following the Blues, MIKE BACON, remembers an encounter with Mr 'Posh', Barry Fry. And says Town really should beat Peterborough on Saturday.

Town fans, in great voice on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town fans, in great voice on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

I LIKE Peterborough.

There are plenty of nice restaurants, a cathedral and have you been on the Nene Valley Railway? It's very good.

I once went on a stag weekend there in the early '80s when, as 'cool dudes', we dressed up in our white suits with our bleached hair - all before spilling Pernod and blackcurrant (yes, that was a drink), on our sparkling attire as the night degenerated as we danced to the Bee Gees' 'Night Fever'.

I also like Peterborough because I once sat next to 'Mr Posh' himself, Barry Fry at a Needham Market Sportsman's Dinner about 20 years ago when I was still allowed out on my own.

Barry was great company. As fun and bubbly as I imagined.

However, as good company as he was, and how nice a place it may be, I say now... The Super Blues ought to be pooping all over Posh's curry and chips on Saturday night. Big style!

Barry Fry, Peterborough United director of football. A great character and good company Photo; PA Barry Fry, Peterborough United director of football. A great character and good company Photo; PA

No excuses. No post-match enquiries. No VAR. A point a-piece equals 'No Deal'

Peterborough have lost their opening two games, including a 1-3 home defeat to Fleetwood, who have done brilliantly to move up the non-league pyramid, but who only... - massively hapless tenuous link here - .... drew with Leiston in the FA Cup in 2008 and beat them after a replay!

I know, straws, clutching, etc.

However, I still won't be interested in post-mortems should there not be three points.

And anyhow, I hear enough excuses at home from my eldest son who is painting our garden fence.... Leisurely.

He's been at it two months and is only half-way round... (My garden is a postage stamp by the way in case you think his job is similar to that of painting the Severn Bridge).

Kayden Jackson needed treatment after taking the ball full in the face, during the Sunderland game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson needed treatment after taking the ball full in the face, during the Sunderland game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

No, I'm afraid excuses won't wash because we've seen a bit of who, and what, we are up against this season. We should have no fear.

The Blues have an opportunity to make this a season to remember.

They have the squad, the manager, the facilities and most importantly an unbelievable, loud, loyal fan base.

Look at Saturday.

There were more fans at Portman Road than any other ground in League One (obviously) and more fans than at three Premiership grounds!

The Blue Army is on the march...

The Severn Bridge, which Mike Bacon's garden fence is not! Photo: PA The Severn Bridge, which Mike Bacon's garden fence is not! Photo: PA

So, back to last weekend - And is that it?

Burton and Sunderland among the pre-season favourites for a top-six finish in League One and we've just taken four points off the pair of them - it should have been six.

Call me old 'Mr Fullofmyself', but if those two teams are among the best we are set to come up against this season, then I'm going to start planning my Championship trips for next year already.

Jordan Roberts, on as a late substitute against Sunderland at the weekend, is an option to freshen up the attack. Photo: Steve Waller Jordan Roberts, on as a late substitute against Sunderland at the weekend, is an option to freshen up the attack. Photo: Steve Waller

I mean come on?

Were you at Portman Road on Saturday?

If so, at what stage did you think the Black Cats were going to take all three points? Me neither.

If you weren't, just let me paint a picture that while last season we sat reading our programmes 20 minutes in, such was the frightening on-pitch spectacle of (insert any team in last year's Championship here, apart from Leeds), giving us a footballing lesson, on Saturday it was the opposite.

At half-time I was so content I even went down to the Media Centre and helped myself to another bottle of water... 'Rock 'n Roll journalism!'

OK, so we messed up. Well, not all of us, obviously.

Town fans in large numbers at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix Town fans in large numbers at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

And there was no hiding place for Luke Chambers in a Portman Road crowd buzzing with excitement.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. He should have booted it into Row Z, he knows, we know.

But hang on!

What's all this about Chambers' place in the side under threat because of that error? Give the bloke a break.

Ok, he's no Bobby Moore, but if we'd enjoyed a few more former managers and players with Chambers' heart and soul in our club over the last few seasons, we wouldn't be in the sorry mess we are now.

And anyway, hands-up who has never made a mistake?

Flynn Downes battling with Jordan Willis in the second half against Sunderland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes battling with Jordan Willis in the second half against Sunderland. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

My mate down at the Bristol, Milky, is a nightmare.

He's a self-taught pianist, but you should hear the mistakes he makes when he's 'tickling the ivories'.

"Don't blame me, it's the piano that drinks," he said, at Johnno and Di's 25th wedding anniversary party, where he did a turn..

Thankfully we were all so drunk, no-one cared.

PS: Before you ask. I'm writing this before our match at Luton.

If we won good, momentum, etc.

If we lost, good, I don't want cup runs getting in the way of our promotion push!

In saying that we no doubt won and will later this season get through to the fifth round of the FA Cup and win the Leasing thing Trophy as well.

I just want promotion!