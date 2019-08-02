'We will have to fight for every point', says new Stowmarket man, Jack

Stow's Jack Ainsley in the pre-season friendly at Little Oakley Photo: Dawn Matthews. Archant

Jack Ainsley insists his new club Stowmarket Town will have to fight for every point if they are to realise their goal of winning the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, writes Alex Moss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ainsley, a former professional at Ipswich Town, is one of 10 new signings at Greens Meadow this summer, along with the Leiston quintet of Tom Bullard, Joe Jefford, Christy Finch, Dominic Docherty and Seb Dunbar.

Another ex-professional, Curtley Williams and young striker George Clarke, from Brantham Athletic, have also come on board, while Dave Cowley and James Bradbrook have both returned for second spells with the Old Gold and Blacks.

Stow begin their Premier Division campaign with a trip to FC Clacton tomorrow afternoon (3pm), and have been tipped in pre-season by many as the favourites to be crowned champions next April.

But Ainsley, who has dropped down a league from Felixstowe & Walton United to join Rick Andrews' squad, says his new side are taking nothing for granted in their bid to bring Step 4 football to Stow for the first time in the club's history.

"We've got a good squad and I think we'll do really well this season," the 28-year-old said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Non-League managers' views on the season ahead

"The main thing is the league and with the squad we've got together we really should win it.

"No team is going to let us have the three points. We've got to work hard and fight for every point.

"It's going to be hard. Teams are going to want to frustrate us, so we need to work on how we're going to break teams down.

"We'll need to pull together at times to grind out results. That's how you win the league, by winning one or two-nil away sometimes and winning your home games."

Ainsley, who can play in a variety of different positions, including up front and in defence, is expected to take up a midfield role, similar to the one he had at former club Leiston.

"Rick wants me to play in central midfield and get the team playing football through me and out from the back," he said.

"We did that really well at Leiston and hopefully we can do that again."