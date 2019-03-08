Picks from the Paddock: Tips for all the weekend's horse racing

Mark Johnston's Kings Advice is one to watch in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle. Picture: PA SPORT PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our tips for the weekend's televised horse racing, brought to you by the team at Picks from the Paddock.

The Northumberland Plate is one of the weekemd's racing highlights. Picture: PA SPORT The Northumberland Plate is one of the weekemd's racing highlights. Picture: PA SPORT

Race of the day: 15:35 Newcastle - Northumberland Plate

The Northumberland Plate was first run in 1833 and is now one of the richest two-mile handicaps across the globe with the winner taking home a cool £92,385.

Originally run on turf, it switched to the Tapeta track in 2016 and in recent years the most successful trainer has been Roger Charlton who has saddled the winner twice in the last four years.

Unfortunately we won't get to see his runner Withhold in his bid to become the first back-to-back winner since Tug Of War in 1978, as a lung infection has meant he is unable to take his place.

Moving on to those that are scheduled to run we see Stratum, a Willie Mullins runner who commands respect given his record over todays' trip when on the flat and over obstacles.

A placed effort on his only prior run on an all-weather surface gives confidence that he will handle the track and with stamina assured he will likely be involved at the business end of the race.

Gibbs Hill hasn't been seen on a racecourse since July 2017 and has only raced over shorter trips than he encounters here, however has won on return from a long absence before and is yet to finish outside the top three places in all seven career runs to date.

He was beginning to look a high-class horse in the making and as the early market suggests he could regain the winning thread with the minimum of fuss, however this does look a tough race to make your re-appearance and for that reason I am happy to look elsewhere.

Kings Advice is unbeaten in six career runs for trainer Mark Johnston, three of which have come on an all-weather surface.

This will be his toughest test to date, and is also his first attempt over a two-mile trip, but he has beaten a couple of decent yardsticks on his journey to this point and always finishes his race off strongly so the trip should be within his compass and it is difficult to look past him for a place at the very least.

Others to consider in this typically competitive race are Bartholomeu Dais, who has an excellent record on the surface and Speedo Boy who always tends to run well in big-field handicaps.

Pick: Kings Advice (E/W)

ITV Racing tips:

13:50 Newcastle - Nick Vedder (E/W)

14:05 Newmarket - Shammah (WIN)

14:25 Newcastle - Mr Lupton (WIN)

14:45 York - Intisaab (E/W)

15:00 Newcastle - Coeur De Lion (WIN)

15:15 Newmarket - Glorious Journey (WIN)

15:35 Newcastle - Kings Advice (E/W)

Bets Of The Day:

Dean Kilbryde - 17:20 Curragh - Madmoon (WIN)

Chris Connolly - 14:45 York - Intisaab (WIN)

Matt Polley - 15:10 Chester - Blown By Wind (WIN)