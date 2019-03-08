Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

SIL round-up: Bruce hits a brace in Henley win while Wenhaston are relegated

PUBLISHED: 14:31 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 24 March 2019

Clark Bruce bagged a brace in Henley's win over Haughley. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC

Clark Bruce bagged a brace in Henley's win over Haughley. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC

Archant

Henley Athletic consolidated their second spot in the SIL Senior Divsion with a solid 4-0 win at fifth-placed Haughley United.

It was Haughley who spurned the best chance of the opening stages when the tricky Wharton-Richardson weaved down the left and into the Henley box, only to blaze over from 10 yards.

As it transpired this was a costly miss as on 30 mins Caraccio winning the ball back on the edge of the Haughley box, he found White who laid it off to Clark Bruce, who drove home from the edge of the area for 1-0.

Early into the second half a 25 yard low shot from Thomas Jackson went straight through Young and into the net for 2-0.

Five minutes some good passing found Ben Golding enter the box wide right and drive in a low shot, before Bruce added a second to seal the three points.

Meanwhile, a battle of the bottom two sides saw Grundisburgh climb out of the basement with a 2-0 win at Wenhaston United, who were relegated as a result.

Cameron Smith and Charlie Garnham got the goals for Grundisburgh as they claimed just their second win of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Coplestonians saw off Westerfield United 3-1.

Josh Smith was the match winner for Cops, banging in a hat-trick, while Luke Dunn got Westerfield’s lone reply.

Finally, struggling Leiston St Margarets grabbed a good point at home to Capel Plough, the sides drawing 1-1.

Daniel Knights scored for Leiston, while Danny Garrard netted from the spot for the Ploughmen.

Other results: Benhall St Mary 0 Crane Sports 1, Bramford United 0 Bourne Vale United 2, East Bergholt 5 Achilles 2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘I know Mick likes me’ - Judge doesn’t believe League One football would harm his Euro 2020 dream

Alan Judge has been capped five times by the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA

Leiston and Halesowen draw a blank in stalemate

Leiston's Marcus Garnham made some good saves in their 0-0 draw at Halesowen. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Suffolk man jailed after aggravated burglary in Colchester

Ioan Sabou, 35, was sentenced at Chlemsford Crown Court to 12 years in prison for aggravated burglary. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

SIL round-up: Bruce hits a brace in Henley win while Wenhaston are relegated

Clark Bruce bagged a brace in Henley's win over Haughley. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists