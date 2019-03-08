SIL round-up: Bruce hits a brace in Henley win while Wenhaston are relegated

Clark Bruce bagged a brace in Henley's win over Haughley. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC Archant

Henley Athletic consolidated their second spot in the SIL Senior Divsion with a solid 4-0 win at fifth-placed Haughley United.

It was Haughley who spurned the best chance of the opening stages when the tricky Wharton-Richardson weaved down the left and into the Henley box, only to blaze over from 10 yards.

As it transpired this was a costly miss as on 30 mins Caraccio winning the ball back on the edge of the Haughley box, he found White who laid it off to Clark Bruce, who drove home from the edge of the area for 1-0.

Early into the second half a 25 yard low shot from Thomas Jackson went straight through Young and into the net for 2-0.

Five minutes some good passing found Ben Golding enter the box wide right and drive in a low shot, before Bruce added a second to seal the three points.

Meanwhile, a battle of the bottom two sides saw Grundisburgh climb out of the basement with a 2-0 win at Wenhaston United, who were relegated as a result.

Cameron Smith and Charlie Garnham got the goals for Grundisburgh as they claimed just their second win of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Coplestonians saw off Westerfield United 3-1.

Josh Smith was the match winner for Cops, banging in a hat-trick, while Luke Dunn got Westerfield’s lone reply.

Finally, struggling Leiston St Margarets grabbed a good point at home to Capel Plough, the sides drawing 1-1.

Daniel Knights scored for Leiston, while Danny Garrard netted from the spot for the Ploughmen.

Other results: Benhall St Mary 0 Crane Sports 1, Bramford United 0 Bourne Vale United 2, East Bergholt 5 Achilles 2.