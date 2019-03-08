West Brom v Ipswich Town classic games: Wark scores four and debut goal
PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 March 2019
Archant
We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents West Brom over the years, including John Wark scoring four and a debut Blues goal.
LAST TIME: It’s been almost ten years since the Blues last faced West Brom at the Hawthorns, with Youssouf Mulumbu and Robert Koren scoring the goals as West Brom beat Town 2-0 in August 2009.
Into the final: Goals from Brian Talbot, Mick Mills and John Wark saw Town beat West Brom 3-1 at Highbury in 1978 to reach the final of the FA Cup and of course the Blues went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.
DEBUT GOAL: Paul Mariner scored on his Town debut in the Blues 7-0 thrasing of West Brom at Portman Road in 1976 as Trevor Whymark scored four on the day too.
WARKY FOUR: In 1982, John Wark scored four goals as the Blues beat West Brom 6-1 at Portman Road in Division One.
QUATER-FINAL WIN: Grant Leadbitter scored from the spot as the Blues beat West Brom 1-0 at Portman Road in the League Cup quarter-final in December 2010.