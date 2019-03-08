Nostalgia

West Brom v Ipswich Town classic games: Wark scores four and debut goal

John Wark scored four as Town beat West Brom 6-1 in 1982 Archant

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents West Brom over the years, including John Wark scoring four and a debut Blues goal.

Paul Marnier celebrates his debut goal as Town beat West Brom 7-0 at Portman Road in 1976 Paul Marnier celebrates his debut goal as Town beat West Brom 7-0 at Portman Road in 1976

LAST TIME: It’s been almost ten years since the Blues last faced West Brom at the Hawthorns, with Youssouf Mulumbu and Robert Koren scoring the goals as West Brom beat Town 2-0 in August 2009.

Into the final: Goals from Brian Talbot, Mick Mills and John Wark saw Town beat West Brom 3-1 at Highbury in 1978 to reach the final of the FA Cup and of course the Blues went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Town players celebrate one of their three goals as they beat West Brom 3-1 at Highbury in 1978 to reach the final of the FA Cup Town players celebrate one of their three goals as they beat West Brom 3-1 at Highbury in 1978 to reach the final of the FA Cup

DEBUT GOAL: Paul Mariner scored on his Town debut in the Blues 7-0 thrasing of West Brom at Portman Road in 1976 as Trevor Whymark scored four on the day too.

WARKY FOUR: In 1982, John Wark scored four goals as the Blues beat West Brom 6-1 at Portman Road in Division One.

Neil Midgley celebrates his debut goal with Matt Holland as Town beat West Brom 3-0 at Portman Road in 1999 Neil Midgley celebrates his debut goal with Matt Holland as Town beat West Brom 3-0 at Portman Road in 1999

QUATER-FINAL WIN: Grant Leadbitter scored from the spot as the Blues beat West Brom 1-0 at Portman Road in the League Cup quarter-final in December 2010.