Video

The Boot Room: West Brom’s backlash, securing the left side and picking an Ipswich team for The Hawthorns

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson bring you the latest edition of The Boot Room Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren look ahead to Ipswich Town’s trip to West Brom this weekend.

Ipswich Town head to the Hawthorns 12 points adrift of Championship safety to face a side fighting for promotion.

Paul Lambert has selection decisions to make in all areas of the pitch, with Jonas Knudsen back from suspension, young full-back Josh Emmanuel in the mix to start and Ellis Harrison working his way back from a hamstring injury.

“There are a lot of lads who have played a lot of games and a lot of lads who have played less games. We have to look at that. I think that’s important for the club going forwards,” Lambert said.

“There are a few lads who have played a hell of a lot of games and some lads who have hardly played at all. It’s a balancing act.”

Watch Andy and Stu look ahead to the game above.