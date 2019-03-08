Matchday Live: Blues back in action for daunting trip to promotion-chasing Baggies
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 March 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).
Ipswich Town head to the Hawthorns 12 points adrift of Championship safety to face a side fighting for promotion.
Paul Lambert has selection decisions to make in all areas of the pitch, with Jonas Knudsen back from suspension, young full-back Josh Emmanuel in the mix to start and Ellis Harrison working his way back from a hamstring injury.
“There are a lot of lads who have played a lot of games and a lot of lads who have played less games. We have to look at that. I think that’s important for the club going forwards,” Lambert said.
“There are a few lads who have played a hell of a lot of games and some lads who have hardly played at all. It’s a balancing act.”
Follow the action live with us here.