Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Blues back in action for daunting trip to promotion-chasing Baggies

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 March 2019

Ipswich Town take on West Bromwich Albion this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on West Bromwich Albion this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Ipswich Town head to the Hawthorns 12 points adrift of Championship safety to face a side fighting for promotion.

Paul Lambert has selection decisions to make in all areas of the pitch, with Jonas Knudsen back from suspension, young full-back Josh Emmanuel in the mix to start and Ellis Harrison working his way back from a hamstring injury.

“There are a lot of lads who have played a lot of games and a lot of lads who have played less games. We have to look at that. I think that’s important for the club going forwards,” Lambert said.

“There are a few lads who have played a hell of a lot of games and some lads who have hardly played at all. It’s a balancing act.”

Follow the action live with us here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Weather warning - winds of up to 60mph are expected to cause disruption

Strong winds could bring disruption next week Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Fireball engulfs car in Stratford St Mary

The car is completely taken over by fire in Dedham Road, Stratford St Mary Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE

Matchday Live: Blues back in action for daunting trip to promotion-chasing Baggies

Ipswich Town take on West Bromwich Albion this afternoon

Diets left me ‘hangry’ but now I’m full of energy, says slimmer now helping others lose weight

Jen Hirst before her weight loss. Picture: JEN HIRST

‘We are in a rut’ – Needham Market boss Wilkins

Needham's Gareth Heath, left, who will return after illness for the visit of Tamworth. Picture: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists