Opinion

Player Ratings: Nolan’s best game in an Ipswich shirt, Bart back to his best and a good team display

Jon Nolan celebrates his headed equaliser at West Brom during the second half Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Lambert at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Back to his best in this game. He had no chance with Johansen’s deflected free-kick but from then on made a string of excellent saves. He denied Murphy twice in the first half, made another good save from an Adarabioyo header and then superbly denied Dwight Gayle in the second period. He punched well and claimed a string of high balls too. 8

Jon Nolan celebrates his headed equaliser at West Brom with Jonas Knudsen during the second half Picture Pagepix Jon Nolan celebrates his headed equaliser at West Brom with Jonas Knudsen during the second half Picture Pagepix

James Bree

After being replaced at the break against Reading last weekend the on-loan Aston Villa man looked good today. He dealt with the threat down the right well for much of the game and put in a superb cross for Nolan’s header. 7

Luke Chambers

Defended well, particularly in the second half. Was caught a little flat footed on a few occasions during the game but just about managed to get himself back in position. Made a couple of big blocks in the second period. 7

Kayden Jackson shoots quickly on the turn to produce a save from West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson shoots quickly on the turn to produce a save from West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone Picture Pagepix

Jonas Knudsen

Gave away the foul which led to the opening goal of the game, which deflected into the back of the net off of his chest. But from there he defended well and put a couple of nice chipped balls into channels to begin attacks. Made one towering headed clearance in the second half. 7

Myles Kenlock

It was a tough start to the game for the young full-back as his limp header led to the free-kick for the West Brom goal, while he was also caught out of position on a couple of occasions. But he grew into the contest well from there and defended well against Murphy. Got forward late to put Kayden Jackson away. 7

Cole Skuse

His best display since returning from knee surgery at the start of the year. The experienced midfielder looked sharp, moved the ball well and showed a calm vision which allowed the likes of Judge and Bishop to play. Made a couple of big tackles at the back and had a shot which led to penalty appeals before the break. 7

Jon Nolan

An excellent display, arguably his best in an Ipswich shirt. We saw what Nolan was all about today and what was hoped from him following his arrival in the summer. He was superb in possession, keeping the ball well, making space for himself and moving Ipswich forward. Arrived in the box to head home brilliantly from 12 yards. Has shown he will be a real asset next season. Revealed after the game that this was the first header he has scored in his life. 9

Gwion Edwards fronts up to West Brom's Jacob Murphy after a cynical foul Picture Pagepix Gwion Edwards fronts up to West Brom's Jacob Murphy after a cynical foul Picture Pagepix

Teddy Bishop

Another excellent display, prior to his departure on 70 minutes. His driving runs from the middle of midfield gave Ipswich an attacking threat and caused panic in the West Brom back line. Plays his part defensively, too, getting back well to snuff out attacks. 8

Gwion Edwards

Deservedly back in the starting XI following three good appearances from the bench. His touch, which he struggled with during the winter months, is back as is his ability to run at defenders and stretch play. It didn’t always come off this afternoon but the desire was there. 7

Alan Judge's second half volley goes just over the bar at West Brom Picture Pagepix Alan Judge's second half volley goes just over the bar at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Alan Judge

Was all over the pitch this afternoon after clearly being given the licence to roam by Lambert. He makes himself available to team-mates and looks to make his every touch count. If there is one criticism it’s that he hasn’t quite found his shooting boots yet but the Irishman is a player we all hope will be a leading light for the Blues next season. 8

Collin Quaner

Had one tame shot early but then collected an excellent Nolan ball over top, taking the ball wide with his chest but firing back across goal excellently and forcing Johnstone into a good save. Went off at the break with a knock. 6

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson (for Quaner, 46)

On at the break and a threat which West Brom struggled to handle. Had two good chances which he sadly couldn’t take, but it was good to see the former Accrington man back on the field. He surely has a role to play next season and during the rest of this. 7

Simon Dawkins (for Bishop, 70)

A rare outing for the former Derby man who made a positive contribution during his 20 minutes on the field. Harshly penalised in a couple of dangerous areas when he looked to have won the ball fairly. 6