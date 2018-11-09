Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Parrish is first Junior home as Madgwick wins at West Stow Country Park

09 November, 2018 - 15:37
Adi Grimwood (West Suffolk Whs, right) and Jonathan Taylor struggle in the sand Photos: FERGUS MUIR

Adi Grimwood (West Suffolk Whs, right) and Jonathan Taylor struggle in the sand Photos: FERGUS MUIR

Archant

A fast start from James Madgwick set the Bloodwise/QSH rider up for clear run to win the Senior men’s race at West Suffolk Wheelers’ cyclo-cross, writes Fergus Muir.

James Madgwick takes the Senior win at West Stow Photo: FERGUS MUIRJames Madgwick takes the Senior win at West Stow Photo: FERGUS MUIR

A chasing group including Cam Hurst (XRT), Max Bolton (Lee Valley Youth), and originally Kieran Jarvis (OnForm), later replaced by Seb Herrod (Strada) made no impression and broke up towards the end.

Herrod overhauled Jack Parrish to take second overall, but Parrish was first Junior home, ahead of Max Bolton and last week’s Junior winner Angus Toms (Iceni)

West Suffolk Wheelers, working with St Edmundsbury Borough Council, opened up a new course at West Stow Country Park which included several climbs of the landscaped mound and a difficult-to-negotiate sandpit which tested the skills of riders and proved an interesting spectator attraction.

Racing commenced with short events for children Under eight, Under ten and Under 12.

Josh Boyer (Ipswich BC) on his way to the Youth win at West Stow Photo: FERGUS MUIRJosh Boyer (Ipswich BC) on his way to the Youth win at West Stow Photo: FERGUS MUIR

Then Youth competitors attacked the full length course with Stowmarket rider Charlie Johnson coming within three seconds of repeating his Under 16 win at Grafham Water last week.

In the Women’s race Junior Lauren Higham made short work of the climbs of the mound and had a minute in hand over Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) and two on Alison Hogg (Push Sport). Ipswich rider Katie Scotter took fourth, ahead of V40 winner Donna Dale (Walden Velo), and XRT/Elmy pair Rebecca Johnson and Jo Newstead.

Two days earlier Jo had travelled to ‘S Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands for the World Masters Cyclo-Cross Championship where she was third out of six riders in Women’s 50-54 category.

Renvale RT riders Jimmy Piper and Richard Muchmore swept all before them in the Vets 50-plus, with Piper winning ahead of Honington rider Muchmore, with Bruce Mackie (Lea Valley) third.

Stowmarket rider Laura Sampson – first Vet female Photo: FERGUS MUIRStowmarket rider Laura Sampson – first Vet female Photo: FERGUS MUIR

Vets 60-plus winner was Geoff Bores (Ford CC), just ten seconds ahead of Peter Barton (Chelmer CC)

Beccles rider Stuart Pryce (Strada Sport) stirred up the Vets 40-49 race, getting between local challengers Glenn Davey (Stowmarket & District, fourth) and Shaun Aldous (Renvale), but Pryce was unable to rock the dominance of the (Epping) Forest Side Riders, led by winner Matt Webber.

Full results can be found at www.easterncross.org.uk

Another new course was opened up when Thetford Racing opened their Winter Series mountain bike races in the forest based at the St Helen’s picnic area across the river from Santon Downham..

Laura Sampson from Stowmarket was 40-plus women’s winner , while her Sussed-Out teammate Elvita Branch was top Senior finisher. Martha Lebentz (Hadleigh CC) won the Youth Girls from clubmate Mollie Bilner .

In the 90 minute race Paul Groombridge (Push Sport) won the 40-plus category by 37 seconds from Chris Hunter (HKR) , with fifth spot going to Haverhill rider Nick Ainsworth (Aerocycles)and seventh to another local rider, Andy Sampson of Sussed-Out.

The new course was widely praised.

“Technical in a good way – not technical dangerous” said Matthew Mantle of Mildenhall CC.

The newly-created tracks were bumpy and hard on arms and backs – but more use will cure that.

Vet 40 rider Paul Groombridge (Push Sport) and Will Dorsett (18-39 category) were the winners of the 90 minute race – the shorter of the two main options. The two were soon together at the front.

Groombridge largely set the pace and sometimes opened a gap in the long twisting singletrack sections through trees. However, Dorsett, a former North Norfolk Wheelers time trialist and runner, always closed the gap on the straight fire roads and the pair finished just one second apart.

Josh Boyer (Ipswich BC) scored an outstanding win in the one hour Youth race, where an attacking ride brought him home 1:45 up on Dean Sampson (Sussed Out)

In the longer three-hour races Andrew Cockburn carried his Giant/Newdales Cycles colours to the Senior win where Seb Herrod was second – a repeat of his position inthe cyclo-cross the previous afternoon. Dan Howe (Wolsey Road Club) was top Veteran and Sarah Hewitt (Rotor) the women’s winner

Topic Tags:

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

50 minutes ago Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

14:00 Andy Warren
Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

13:41 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Andy Warren looks at the Ipswich Town players who could emerge and offer Paul Lambert some much needed help.

Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

13:17 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, having spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town will allow loan trio Josh Emmanuel, Luke Woolfenden and Ben Morris to feature in the FA Cup for their loan clubs this weekend.

Dozzell and Chalobah in England U20 squad for game at Colchester, with Bramble handed coaching role

12:18 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell has been called up for the England U20 squad for a game against Germany at Colchester. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Trevoh Chalobah have both been included in the England Under-20 squad for an Elite Game against Germany at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium a week on Monday (7pm ko).

Big interview: Skuse on Lambert impact, applause for Roberts and the pain of relegation

11:40 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has experienced the pain of relegation before with Bristol City. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table. Midfielder Cole Skuse talks about the impact of new boss Paul Lambert, an impromptu round of applause for Jordan Roberts and not wanting to experience the pain of relegation again.

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

08:40 Andy Warren
The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

The Daily Mail’s Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town teenager Andre Dozzell.

Ipswich Town U18s draw Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in FA Youth Cup third round

13:33 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town are once again in FA Youth Cup action this season. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town’s Under 18s will host either Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Murphy late winner and Wark scoring in the Cup

13:11 Ross Halls
Ipswich celebrate Daryl Murphy's last minute winner at Blackpool on this day in 2013

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Darly Murphy’s last-minute winner at Blackpool and John Wark scoring twice in the League Cup.

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has not ruled out starting teenage forward Jack Lankester in the near future after hailing the academy graduate a ‘huge talent’.

Most read

Updated Man tragically dies as air ambulance called to Christchurch Park

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24