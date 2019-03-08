Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 April 2019

An array of pundits and ex-players have been reacting to Ipswich Town’s relegation to League One.

In the build up to the weekend, talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham pondered: ‘Do the Ipswich fans now feel a little bit stupid? They were banging on and on about how much they disliked Mick McCarthy and here they are’.

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Steling also brought up the subject of former boss McCarthy within seconds of the relegation being confirmed yesterday.

Former Blues midfielder Tommy Miller, who played under McCarthy at Sunderland, went as far as saying Paul Lambert is not the right man for the Town job and suggested ‘someone like (Colchester United boss) John McGreal’ should replace him.

The tone was different on Quest TV’s EFL highlights show as host Colin Murray and pundit Michael Brown praised Town’s ‘special support’, while BBC reporter Adam Williams wrote an article attempting to explain the positivity around the club to a national audience.

There was sympathy expressed from a surprise source in the form of BT Sport presenter and Norwich City fan Jake Humphrey.

Meanwhile, a host of ex-Town players – including Darren Bent, Darren Ambrose, Tommy Smith, Tyrone Mings, Martyn Waghorn, David Johnson and Bobby Petta – also took to Twitter to express their sadness and hope for the future.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Open morning sees emergency services cadets showcase newly-acquired skills

Emergency services cadets showcased their skills at a special open morning held at Lowestoft North fire station. Picture: Mick Howes

North Stander: Will lessons now be learned by Evans and his colleagues?

Toto Nsiala pictured at the final whistle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Fans ‘will be like the 12th player on the field’: Supporters crucial to Ipswich Town fightback

Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring against Norwich City at Portman Road in September. Photo: Steve Waller

How much will relegation cost Ipswich?

Luke Chambers, Ipswich Town. Picture: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists