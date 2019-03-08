Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

An array of pundits and ex-players have been reacting to Ipswich Town’s relegation to League One.

In the build up to the weekend, talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham pondered: ‘Do the Ipswich fans now feel a little bit stupid? They were banging on and on about how much they disliked Mick McCarthy and here they are’.

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Steling also brought up the subject of former boss McCarthy within seconds of the relegation being confirmed yesterday.

Former Blues midfielder Tommy Miller, who played under McCarthy at Sunderland, went as far as saying Paul Lambert is not the right man for the Town job and suggested ‘someone like (Colchester United boss) John McGreal’ should replace him.

The tone was different on Quest TV’s EFL highlights show as host Colin Murray and pundit Michael Brown praised Town’s ‘special support’, while BBC reporter Adam Williams wrote an article attempting to explain the positivity around the club to a national audience.

There was sympathy expressed from a surprise source in the form of BT Sport presenter and Norwich City fan Jake Humphrey.

Meanwhile, a host of ex-Town players – including Darren Bent, Darren Ambrose, Tommy Smith, Tyrone Mings, Martyn Waghorn, David Johnson and Bobby Petta – also took to Twitter to express their sadness and hope for the future.