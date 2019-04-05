Sunny

Witches Watch: What we learned about Ipswich Witches’ big win over King’s Lynn last night

05 April, 2019 - 06:30
Cameron Heeps takes the chequered flag to win heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cameron Heeps takes the chequered flag to win heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches beat King’s Lynn 59-31 at Foxhall Heath last night. MIKE BACON takes a look.

From the inside, David Bellego, Erik Riss, Chris Harris and Robert Lambert hit the first turn in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFrom the inside, David Bellego, Erik Riss, Chris Harris and Robert Lambert hit the first turn in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

FIRED UP WITCHES!

OK, ok, so it’s only the second home meeting of the season, let’s not carried away.

But I’ve always seen it in sport that a win is a win.... A good performance, a good performance.... A great attitude, a great attitude....Momentum is momentum.

And Ritchie Hawkins had all that in abundance last night.

Krystian Pieszczek on the pre-meeting parade ahead of the Ipswich v King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKrystian Pieszczek on the pre-meeting parade ahead of the Ipswich v King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Hawkins knew it meant much to the fans to beat their nearest rivals if possible. Whatever he said to the team, it sunk in.

HEEPS TO THE MAX

Cameron Heeps has never lacked talent.

But he hasn’t always applied himself in the right manner to a sport he is capabale of going along way in. He admits it.

Over the winter he has worked his socks off to get himself fit and strong, ready for the new speedway season.

He’s maturing well and was quite brilliant last night, with some excellent gates. Three heat wins in the first seven races settled all his team-mates down.

Cameron Keeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk ahead of the match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Keeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk ahead of the match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

SOLID WITCHES

Every Witch had at least one, even two good rides and there were no weak links.

Again, ok, it’s only April and there is a long way to go.

But you can only ever beat what is in front of you and the Witches did that.

It was good to see the likes of Richard Lawson and new boy Krystian Pieszczek, on his Witches debut don’t forget, come good after average starts to the meeting.

BOMBER COMMAND

Ipswich Witches have had plenty of top, exciting racers over the years.

And Chris Harris is set to add his name to a list of thrilling speed merchants who have graced Foxhall over the many decades.

There’s not many ‘gate and go’ races with Harris and some of his passing last night was simply top drawer – his best waiting till last, when he shot between both Lynn riders down the back straight. What a rider.

TWITTER VOTE!

Last night was the first chance Witches fans have seen of the Twitter vote! In the Supporters’ Cup after heat 10, team managers put forward four riders to be voted on for heat 14. These riders can’t then ride in heat 15, the team manager has to choose who he has left after fans have voted for heat 14.

The idea has been sniggered upon by many – myself included – but it worked well and was fun to be part of.

Of course there will be challenges ahead with the idea and it is not all cut and dried perfect. But.... Let’s be positive for now.

