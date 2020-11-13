new

Map: Everywhere in Suffolk you can buy your Ipswich Town stickers and albums

Captain Luke Chambers is one of the cover stars of the new Ipswich Town sticker album Picture: ITFC Archant

Stickers for our brilliant new Ipswich Town album are on sale now and selling like hotcakes - here’s where you can get yours.

We’ve teamed up with the football club to bring you the best-ever Town sticker album - it’s 60-pages long, boasts 250 stickers, and features the current first team squad plus a raft of great players from the club’s long and rich history.

Albums cost just £1, as do packs of stickers - and you can use this interactive map to navigate through all the shops in Suffolk which are selling them.

There are sections dedicated to the 1978 FA Cup win, the 1981 UEFA Cup triumph, iconic moments from Town’s past, and famous kits through the years.

The EADT and Ipswich Star have created the best-ever Ipswich Town sticker book, in conjunction with the football club. Picture: ARCHANT The EADT and Ipswich Star have created the best-ever Ipswich Town sticker book, in conjunction with the football club. Picture: ARCHANT

All the club’s managers are featured too, from Scott Duncan all the way through to current boss Paul Lambert.

And, of course, there are plenty of ‘shinies’ on offer - 20 in total scattered throughout the album.

- Look out for a free sticker pack voucher which you will find every day in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star from Monday onwards. Simply take your voucher to one of our local stockists where you can redeem it for a free pack of stickers.