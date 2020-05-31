Where Ipswich Town and Norwich City rank in the all-time Premier League table

Ipswich Town are above old rivals Norwich City in the all-time Premier League table, based on PPG. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town’s position in the all-time Premier League table has been revealed - here’s where they stand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Talksport have calculated the all-time standings, using a points per game average to rank the 49 sides who have played in the top tier since it started in 1992/93.

MORE: League One drama, Norwood’s vexed, Mowbray opens up and Blues are top of the table - our most read Town stories of the week

And Town sit a respectable 30th, with 1.11 PPG - two spots higher than old rivals Norwich, who average 1.10 PPG.

Unsurprisingly, the table is topped by Manchester United, who have 13 titles under their belts, and a hefty 2.07 PPG average.

MORE: Smith leaves Sunderland without playing - would you like to see him back at Town?

Arsenal sit second with 1.87 PPG, Chelsea third with 1.85 PPG, this season’s champions elect Liverpool are fourth with 1.81 PPG and Manchester City round out the top five on 1.63 PPG.

Huddersfield Town, who were relegated from the top flight after a single season in 2018/19, prop up the all-time table with a measly 0.70 PPG.

MORE: Management, working with legends and lives away from football - what happened next for Ipswich Town’s class of 2000

Ipswich, of course, haven’t played in the Premier League since the 2001/02 season, while Norwich currently sit rock bottom of the table and have nine games to save theselves once the top tier restarts following the coronavirus suspension on June 17.

All-time Premier League table based on PPG

1) Manchester United - 2.07

2) Arsenal - 1.87

3) Chelsea - 1.85

4) Liverpool - 1.81

5) Manchester City - 1.63

6) Tottenham - 1.53

7) Leeds - 1.48

8) Blackburn - 1.40

9) Newcastle - 1.38

10) Everton - 1.37

11) Aston Villa - 1.31

12) Leicester - 1.25

13) Sheffield Wednesday - 1.24

14) Wimbledon - 1.24

15) West Ham - 1.23

16) Nottingham Forest - 1.21

17) Stoke - 1.20

18) Southampton - 1.20

You may also want to watch:

19) Charlton -1.19

20) Swansea - 1.17

21) Sheffield United - 1.17

22) Bolton - 1.16

23) Middlesbrough - 1.16

24) Coventry - 1.16

25) Fulham - 1.15

26) Portsmouth - 1.14

27) Birmingham - 1.13

28) Bournemouth - 1.13

29) Crystal Palace - 1.12

30) Ipswich - 1.11

31) QPR - 1.11

32) Norwich - 1.10

33) Wigan - 1.09

34) Burnley - 1.08

35) Wolves - 1.08

36) Oldham - 1.06

37) Reading - 1.04

38) Derby - 1.03

39) Blackpool - 1.03

40) West Brom - 1.02

41) Sunderland - 1.02

42) Brighton - 1.00

43) Watford - 0.99

44) Barnsley - 0.92

45) Hull - 0.90

46) Cardiff - 0.84

47) Bradford - 0.82

48) Swindon - 0.71

49) Huddersfield - 0.70