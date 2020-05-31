E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Where Ipswich Town and Norwich City rank in the all-time Premier League table

PUBLISHED: 13:02 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 31 May 2020

Ipswich Town are above old rivals Norwich City in the all-time Premier League table, based on PPG. Picture; ARCHANT

Ipswich Town are above old rivals Norwich City in the all-time Premier League table, based on PPG. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town’s position in the all-time Premier League table has been revealed - here’s where they stand.

Talksport have calculated the all-time standings, using a points per game average to rank the 49 sides who have played in the top tier since it started in 1992/93.

MORE: League One drama, Norwood’s vexed, Mowbray opens up and Blues are top of the table - our most read Town stories of the week

And Town sit a respectable 30th, with 1.11 PPG - two spots higher than old rivals Norwich, who average 1.10 PPG.

Unsurprisingly, the table is topped by Manchester United, who have 13 titles under their belts, and a hefty 2.07 PPG average.

MORE: Smith leaves Sunderland without playing - would you like to see him back at Town?

Arsenal sit second with 1.87 PPG, Chelsea third with 1.85 PPG, this season’s champions elect Liverpool are fourth with 1.81 PPG and Manchester City round out the top five on 1.63 PPG.

Huddersfield Town, who were relegated from the top flight after a single season in 2018/19, prop up the all-time table with a measly 0.70 PPG.

MORE: Management, working with legends and lives away from football - what happened next for Ipswich Town’s class of 2000

Ipswich, of course, haven’t played in the Premier League since the 2001/02 season, while Norwich currently sit rock bottom of the table and have nine games to save theselves once the top tier restarts following the coronavirus suspension on June 17.

All-time Premier League table based on PPG

1) Manchester United - 2.07

2) Arsenal - 1.87

3) Chelsea - 1.85

4) Liverpool - 1.81

5) Manchester City - 1.63

6) Tottenham - 1.53

7) Leeds - 1.48

8) Blackburn - 1.40

9) Newcastle - 1.38

10) Everton - 1.37

11) Aston Villa - 1.31

12) Leicester - 1.25

13) Sheffield Wednesday - 1.24

14) Wimbledon - 1.24

15) West Ham - 1.23

16) Nottingham Forest - 1.21

17) Stoke - 1.20

18) Southampton - 1.20

19) Charlton -1.19

20) Swansea - 1.17

21) Sheffield United - 1.17

22) Bolton - 1.16

23) Middlesbrough - 1.16

24) Coventry - 1.16

25) Fulham - 1.15

26) Portsmouth - 1.14

27) Birmingham - 1.13

28) Bournemouth - 1.13

29) Crystal Palace - 1.12

30) Ipswich - 1.11

31) QPR - 1.11

32) Norwich - 1.10

33) Wigan - 1.09

34) Burnley - 1.08

35) Wolves - 1.08

36) Oldham - 1.06

37) Reading - 1.04

38) Derby - 1.03

39) Blackpool - 1.03

40) West Brom - 1.02

41) Sunderland - 1.02

42) Brighton - 1.00

43) Watford - 0.99

44) Barnsley - 0.92

45) Hull - 0.90

46) Cardiff - 0.84

47) Bradford - 0.82

48) Swindon - 0.71

49) Huddersfield - 0.70

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

