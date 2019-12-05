When is the draw for the next round of the EFL Trophy and who could Town face?
Ipswich Town are just three games from a Wembley final after their dramatic win at Peterborough - here's who they can pull out of the hat in the draw for the EFL Trophy Third Round tonight.
The draw, live on Sky Sports News at 7.15pm, sees Town as ball number seven in the Southern Section.
The other teams and numbers are as follows...
1: Stevenage
2: Walsall
3: Newport County
4: Portsmouth
5: MK Dons
6: Exeter City
7: Town
8: Bristol Rovers
In the Northern Section are Port Vale, Accrington Stanley or Bolton, Salford City, Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Tranmere, with two Premier League U21 sides - Leicester City and Manchester United.
That means that if Town and Scunthorpe both get through the next round, we could see the return of former boss Paul Hurst to Portman Road in later rounds.