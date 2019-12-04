SIL preview: Can Claydon stop Cranes? As bottom two clash at Westerfield

Claydon are the next team who will try and derail the Cranes machine this weekend.

Iain Radnor's side are sitting pretty at the top of the Suffolk & Ipswich Senior League table, with a 100% league record - 12 wins from 12.

But can Claydon make it an unlucky 13 for the Ipswich-based side.

Current form would suggest it unlikely, although Claydon have at least put their poor start to the season behind them now and are more than capable, as they showed last season.

Cranes are 10 points clear at the top, but if Henley win their game in hand it would cut that to seven.

Second-placed Haughley have no game, while Henley, currently third, are at Bourne Vale, the Ipswich side having lost 0-7 to Cranes last weekend.

Cops travel to a Benhall side who swept lowly Westerfield aside last weekend to move up three places into 11th.

It will not be an easy task for the visitors who are very good on their day.

Bildeston are unbeaten in five league games now and entertain a Trimley side who picked up a good point at home to Achilles last weekend. This should be an interesting encounter.

The final league game of the weekend, sees the bottom two clash.

Basement side Westerfield travel to Bramford, who are no doubt still reeling from their 2-17 defeat at Haughley last weekend.

A win for either side will do them good, but both still have much to do to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

Currently second-bottom Bramford are seven points adrift of third bottom Leiston St Margarets - Westerfield are a further three points further back.

Old Newton kept their fine start to the season going last week against Capel Plough, with a 3-2 victory over the Ploughmen.

But they had to rely on two very late strikes to do so.

Leiston St Margarets are hosts to Old Newton this weekend - not in the league, but in the Morrison Freight Cup.

Top six in the table

Cranes 12 36

Haughley 12 26

Henley 11 26

Old Newton 11 25

Cops 11 22

Bildeston 11 21