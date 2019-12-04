E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

SIL preview: Can Claydon stop Cranes? As bottom two clash at Westerfield

04 December, 2019 - 06:00
SIL preview

SIL preview

PA Wire/PA Images

Claydon are the next team who will try and derail the Cranes machine this weekend.

Iain Radnor's side are sitting pretty at the top of the Suffolk & Ipswich Senior League table, with a 100% league record - 12 wins from 12.

But can Claydon make it an unlucky 13 for the Ipswich-based side.

Current form would suggest it unlikely, although Claydon have at least put their poor start to the season behind them now and are more than capable, as they showed last season.

Cranes are 10 points clear at the top, but if Henley win their game in hand it would cut that to seven.

Second-placed Haughley have no game, while Henley, currently third, are at Bourne Vale, the Ipswich side having lost 0-7 to Cranes last weekend.

Cops travel to a Benhall side who swept lowly Westerfield aside last weekend to move up three places into 11th.

It will not be an easy task for the visitors who are very good on their day.

Bildeston are unbeaten in five league games now and entertain a Trimley side who picked up a good point at home to Achilles last weekend. This should be an interesting encounter.

The final league game of the weekend, sees the bottom two clash.

Basement side Westerfield travel to Bramford, who are no doubt still reeling from their 2-17 defeat at Haughley last weekend.

A win for either side will do them good, but both still have much to do to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

Currently second-bottom Bramford are seven points adrift of third bottom Leiston St Margarets - Westerfield are a further three points further back.

Old Newton kept their fine start to the season going last week against Capel Plough, with a 3-2 victory over the Ploughmen.

But they had to rely on two very late strikes to do so.

Leiston St Margarets are hosts to Old Newton this weekend - not in the league, but in the Morrison Freight Cup.

Top six in the table

Cranes 12 36

Haughley 12 26

Henley 11 26

Old Newton 11 25

Cops 11 22

Bildeston 11 21

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man accused of accessing almost 100,000 indecent images of children in 10 years

David Sharpe appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Further train cancellations as train fault disruption continues into third day

There's more disruption on Greater Anglia trains to Peterborough this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Four wins from Wembley, a potential return for a forgotten man and keeping up a 100% record - talking points ahead of Posh trip

James Norwood could play for Ipswich Town in their EFL Trophy clash with Peterborough. And could Barry Cotter finally get his chance? Picture: ARCHANT

SIL preview: Can Claydon stop Cranes? As bottom two clash at Westerfield

SIL preview

Pair accused of attacking McDonald’s customer with ‘branches and baseball bats’

Alexandru and Valeriu Negara are accused of attacking a man in the car park of McDonald's in Ranelagh Road Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists