SIL preview: The chasing pack have much to do to down Cranes

It's maybe a tad too early to begin to pinpoint who are going to finish likely runners-up to Crane Sports in the Suffolk & Ipswich League, Senior Division come May.

But there is little doubt Iain Radnor's side are going to have to have a serious melt-down if they end up missing out on retaining the title they won in style last season.

Currently 10 points clear of the chasing pack - although if Henley win their game in hand that would be cut to seven - Cranes' 1-9 victory at Achilles last weekend sent shockwaves through the league.

This weekend Cranes are at home to Bourne Vale and you would get long odds of Vale managing to bring Cranes' 11 game league-winning streak to an end.

However, there is a chasing pack, and it's led by Haughley United, who are ahead of Henley on goal difference in second place.

Haughley entertain Bramford United this weekend, the home team having not won in three, while Bramford have won just one in 11 and, like Westerfield, occupy one of the two relegation spots.

The Swans entertain Benhall St Mary and this will be a fixture the visitors will have identified as giving them victory and a chance of moving up the table and away from the drop zone.

Westerfield did score three at East Bergholt last weekend, but conceded eight and are still on minus one point after being deducted two.

Back at the top, Henley meet East Bergholt at the Community Centre, in what on paper looks an attractive fixture.

Bildeston have won four of their last five league games and will go into the game at Leiston St Margarets in good heart knowing if results were to go their way, they could be up to second.

Cops entertain Claydon and with Benhall, Westerfield and Bramford all to come up next for the home side, victory could see them begin a tidy little run of results.

Trimley Red Devils, who were beaten on penalties by Division One Southwold in the Morrison Freight Cup last week, entertain Achilles at Stennetts. Both sides will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

