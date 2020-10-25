FA Cup draw for Town - take a look at who the Blues could be up against - all the runners and riders

Who will Town get in the FA Cup? PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town will be ball number 24 in tomorrow’s FA Cup, first round draw.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The FA Cup 1st Round draw takes place tomorrow.



Here's all of the ball numbers.⬇️



The draw will be live at 710pm on BBC Two, BT Sport & the FA Cup twitter & facebook channels. pic.twitter.com/mThMlzrOXC — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) October 25, 2020

The draw will take place tomorrow evening at around 7:10pm.

You may also want to watch:

The Blues have not had the best of FA Cup runs in recent years. They won the competition in 1978 when beating Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, Roger Osborne netting the winner.

Ipswich will be the only Suffolk club in the draw, after both Leiston and Bury Town were beaten yesterday in the fourth qualifying round.

There are some local non-league teams left in the competition however - noticeably King’s Lynn and Maldon & Tiptree.