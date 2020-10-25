FA Cup draw for Town - take a look at who the Blues could be up against - all the runners and riders
PUBLISHED: 16:36 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 25 October 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Ipswich Town will be ball number 24 in tomorrow’s FA Cup, first round draw.
The draw will take place tomorrow evening at around 7:10pm.
The Blues have not had the best of FA Cup runs in recent years. They won the competition in 1978 when beating Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, Roger Osborne netting the winner.
Ipswich will be the only Suffolk club in the draw, after both Leiston and Bury Town were beaten yesterday in the fourth qualifying round.
There are some local non-league teams left in the competition however - noticeably King’s Lynn and Maldon & Tiptree.
