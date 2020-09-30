E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Why Andre Dozzell deserved to win hotly contested Player of the Month award

PUBLISHED: 14:11 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 30 September 2020

Andre Dozzell has started all six of Ipswich Town's opening games of the 2020/21 season. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Andre Dozzell has started all six of Ipswich Town's opening games of the 2020/21 season. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Andre Dozzell has been named Ipswich Town’s official Player of the Month for September. Blues reporter STUART WATSON looks at why the 21-year-old is a fitting winner.

Andre Dozzell battles with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Photo: Steve WallerAndre Dozzell battles with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Photo: Steve Waller

At times in the past, it’s probably been a struggle to come up with four names for the Ipswich Town Player of the Month vote. This time, the talk was about who was left out.

In the end, pass master Andre Dozzell (34%) just pipped the twinkletoed two-goal Teddy Bishop (33%) to the win, with two-goal midfield maestro Jon Nolan (24%) and the re-born Toto Nsiala (9%) coming third and fourth respectively (3,477 votes cast on the Ipswich Town Twitter poll).

Veteran full-backs Stephen Ward and Luke Chambers can feel hard done by not to make the cut following very solid showings. The same can be said for dependable centre-back James Wilson and livewire two-goal winger Gwion Edwards. Front man Aaron Drinan, a left field success story, would have been a strong candidate had injury not struck.

MORE: ‘I think I’m making a difference’ - Skipper enjoying return to right-back

All of the above have made huge contributions to what has been a very encouraging start. The number of POTM candidates is proof that a settled system and selection is reaping benefits.

But if you pushed me to nail my colours to the mast I think Dozzell is the fitting recipient.

His role at the base of a three-man midfield has been pivotal. Him continually showing for the ball in tight areas and playing an array of positive passes with that laser-precision left foot is what makes this team tick. He controls the tempo. He’s the quarter-back executing the plays worked on repetitively in training.

MORE: Town have an unlikely duo at the heart of defence... but they face real competition for their shirts

Andre Dozzell pictured during the 2-0 victory over Rochdale. Photo: Steve WallerAndre Dozzell pictured during the 2-0 victory over Rochdale. Photo: Steve Waller

We all knew the 21-year-old was a talent. Criticism that he didn’t ‘take his chance’ over recent years always felt harsh given he was never given a run in the team and often played out of position. His longest run in the side was just three games back in April 2019. Beyond that it was just the odd game or two every few months.

Now Ipswich play to his strengths. Now his confidence is growing. You can see he’s adding some physicality and bite to his game too.

When teams have tried to man-mark him, he’s come up with an answer. When teams have tired, he’s come on strong. Look at the give and go surge which led to him crossing from the left corner flag for Oli Hawkins’ great headed chance at Bristol Rovers in the final stages.

MORE: Kieron Dyer: I’ve had my fair share of injuries so I’m really pleased for Teddy

The fact he has started every game and only been subbed in one (withdrawn in the Fulham cup loss to keep him fresh for the bigger game ahead) speaks volumes.

If Dozzell plays well, then Town play well. That’s how it feels.

Long may that continue. And long may the debate over personal accolades be like this.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New riverside restaurant opening in Suffolk this autumn

Emma Cole has left teaching behind to open Woodbridge's first waterside restaurant. The Boathouse Kitchen and Bar is on the new development on Tide Mill Way. Pictured with her is Head Chef Arron Digby. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Why Andre Dozzell deserved to win hotly contested Player of the Month award

Andre Dozzell has started all six of Ipswich Town's opening games of the 2020/21 season. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Man suffers head injury after collision with scooter

Police are seeking witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Search for two people seen on Orwell Bridge called off – but police enquiries continue

Emergency services have suspended their search under the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I think I’m making a difference’ - Skipper enjoying return to right-back

Skipper Luke Chambers is currently playing at right-back for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com