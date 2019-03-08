Opinion

Powerful and dangerous - why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring hsi first senior goal, for Colchester United, in a 5-1 win over Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd

Football writer Carl Marston had the good fortune to watch virtually every one of Kane Vincent-Young's 126 senior appearances for Colchester United, 112 of them in the league. He rates him as one of the best young full-backs to have played for the Essex club.

Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

I strongly believe that Kane Vincent-Young has the natural talent to make a big name for himself at Ipswich Town.

Having watched Vincent-Young in action, week-in week-out, I have seen him develop from a raw youngster, dogged by inconsistency, into a very competent, powerful and also dangerous full-back/wing-back.

In fact, I am delighted to say that I think he will prove a big hit at Portman Road.

Happy days as new Ipswich Town signing Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring for the U's with Sammie Szmodics. Picture: PAGEPIX Happy days as new Ipswich Town signing Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring for the U's with Sammie Szmodics. Picture: PAGEPIX

Vincent-Young, a product of Tottenham's Academy, was released by the North London club in 2014 and quickly snapped up by Colchester United to continue his development in their own Academy, during the 2014-15 season.

He broke into the first team at the start of the following season, when I remember him as a quietly spoken, rather shy young man.

But even in those early days, you could sense that Vincent-Young was destined for a successful career.

He has many assets, not least the ability to play both on the right and the left flank. He was played to equally good effect as a full-back and wing-back for the U's, on both wings.

Now aged 23, the Camden-born defender has stamped out the inconsistency that dogged his early days. He is now a very dangerous player, who can beat an opponent in the twinkle of an eye with some electric pace and neat trickery.

One moment stands out - a wonder strike in the U's 5-1 demolition of Forest Green Rovers on August 26, 2017.

That goal earned Vincent-Young the accolade of scoring Colchester United's 'Goal of the Year' for 2017-18. Incidently, he was also named the U's Young Player of the Year that season.

Kane Vincent-Young, in action for Colchester United, for whom he played 126 games. Picture: STEVE WALLER Kane Vincent-Young, in action for Colchester United, for whom he played 126 games. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Even better was to follow last season, as Vincent-Young played a major role (mostly as a left-back) in propelling the U's to the very edge of the League Two play-offs. In the end they narrowly missed out on the final day.

Vincent-Young scored three more quality goals, all of them in team victories, 4-0 away at Northampton, 3-0 at home to Cheltenham and then the match winner in a 1-0 success at Cambridge United.

He is a crowd's favourite as well, and U's fans will certainly miss him, particularly his trademark strong runs and his flair.

The U's loss is Town's gain.