E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

North Stander: Meeting Marcus Evans, and why he should speak directly to fans

19 April, 2020 - 17:00
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has always been a mysterious figure Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has always been a mysterious figure Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Over the years, Marcus Evans has come in for a fair bit of stick from frustrated Ipswich Town fans. Chants aimed in his direction have rung out at the ground on a number of occasions as the club’s sad decline has continued under his ownership, writes North Stander Tery Hunt.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans was caught on camera playing in the Sir Bobby Robson Golf Classic in PortugalIpswich Town owner Marcus Evans was caught on camera playing in the Sir Bobby Robson Golf Classic in Portugal

Remember, he bought a club which was challenging for a place in the Championship play-offs. Now, 13 seasons later, fans are watching a pretty average League One team, arguably the club’s worst in living memory. Frustration and bitter disappointment are understandable.

Many supporters blame Evans for a lack of investment, particularly at crucial times - notably in January 2015, and again at the beginning of this year. Two huge missed opportunities, many believe.

MORE: The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round Five: Test your knowledge of the Blues’ home... Portman Road

Even though he has raised his profile somewhat just recently, he remains a distant, remote figure to most supporters, which only adds to frustrations.

As editor of the EADT for so many years, I was in a privileged position. I had six or seven lengthy conversations with Evans, some face-to-face, some on the phone, and one via video. I’ll talk about that later.

I always found him very calm, and very measured. He is clearly incredibly bright. I could see how he has built a hugely successful business empire worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch the Blues at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLERIpswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch the Blues at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

When he first bought the club back in 2007, he was greeted as a saviour. Remember Town fans waving £20 notes at Norwich supporters? Evans and his money were going to bring back the glory days to Portman Road.

Immediately, though, there was something unusual. Most football club owners enjoy the spotlight. It was obvious that Evans was different. He was invisible. There were no photos of him on the internet. Very frustrating for a newspaper editor.

How could we have an owner who fans could pass in the street without recognising him? So, initially, all of our stories about Marcus Evans carried no photo. It was an odd situation.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Newcastle and Arsenal linked with Downes and Woolfenden

That changed when Evans was featured on Sky Sports, playing in the annual Bobby Robson golf tournament in Portugal. Having been seen on TV, I felt it was ok for us to use an image of him, and our lawyers agreed. But it could only be the picture of him playing golf – none of the others we had compiled.

So, for quite a long time, the only photo you would see of Evans in the EADT was a rather grainy image of him swinging a golf club! Nowadays, he seems much more relaxed about his photo being published.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to EADT chief football writer Stuart Watson in his first face-to-face interview. Picture: LAURA MACLEODIpswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to EADT chief football writer Stuart Watson in his first face-to-face interview. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

I’ve twice met Evans face to face at his plush London offices. We had very relaxed conversations about the club, his plans, and the way he saw the future. Both times I recall leaving encouraged that our club was in safe hands. They were very pleasant meetings.

The video conference was slightly odd. It happened on the day Paul Jewell was appointed as manager. After the press conference, Nigel Pickover, Evening Star editor, and I were ushered into the boardroom to talk to Evans via video link-up.

He explained to us how he had identified Jewell as a strong candidate for the job left available by Roy Keane’s departure. It all seemed logical and sensible. Of course, Jewell turned out to be an undoubted failure as Town boss - one of several under Evans’ ownership.

Even though he has now done some interviews, Evans remains a rather distant figure. He has never been the highly visible front man, in the David Sheepshanks mould.

Generally, he has given that job to Simon Clegg, Ian Milne, and now Lee O’Neill. No disrespect to any of them, but supporters want to see and hear from the top man.

MORE: Lankester on injury pain, dark times, hopes for the future and how starting his own business helped him cope

Evans has not made himself directly accessible to fans, which is a shame. His messages are either through statements, or carefully planned interviews. Sadly, I don’t see him attending a fans’ forum anytime soon. He ought to - I believe he would come across very well.

Evans goes to lots of games, but sits in his executive box, usually accompanied by Lee O’Neill. I don’t understand why he doesn’t sit in the directors’ box, hosting dignitaries from the local community and the visiting club. Surely that’s what most chairmen do?

He must be immensely frustrated by the failure of Ipswich Town Football Club under his ownership - as are all the fans.

He’s not accustomed to failure in his businesses, but I expect that he’s learned football is anything but a “normal” business!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

11 more people die at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus

A further 11 people have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal to help couple whose thatched home was destroyed by fire spotted by nine-year-old neighbour

Kalvin Biddle, with his son Stuart and his daughter Sierra-Mae, helped escort the residents of the home safely outside Picture: KALVIN BIDDLE

North Stander: Meeting Marcus Evans, and why he should speak directly to fans

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has always been a mysterious figure Photo: ROSS HALLS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘On the brink of losing everything’ - new job starters vent frustration at furlough rules

Tamara Ellison, Daniel Heath and Emily Cuthbert have all joined the #newstarterfurlough movement after discovering they were not entitled to payments under the government's coronavirus job retention scheme. Picture: TAMARA ELLISION/DANIEL HEATH/EMILY CUTHBERT
Drive 24