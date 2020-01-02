Video

Aguero, Aubameyang, Sterling, Kane...Norwood - Why Town striker is mixing in elite company

James Norwood battles for the ball at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is being mentioned in the same breath as some of the world's top players - here's why.

Bet they don't miss the ball or kick it into their own face https://t.co/7mB5GXSCvx — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) January 1, 2020

The Blues' hitman bagged his ninth goal of the season in Town's 1-1 draw at Wycombe yesterday, having led the country in scoring while he was at Tranmere last season, tied with Man City superstar Sergio Aguero.

And his strike prompted Sky Sports Statto - the official statistics account for the broadcaster - to tweet a list of the players with the most goals for English clubs in all competitions since the start of last season.

Aguero and Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang top the chart with 46, followed by Man City and England icon Raheem Sterling on 45 and Spurs hero Harry Kane on 41 - the same number as Norwood.

In typical Norwood style, he took to Twitter to comment, retweeting the stat with the words: "Bet they don't miss the ball or kick it into their own face.'

Norwood is Town's leading scorer this season, tied for sixth in the league.