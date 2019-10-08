Opinion

Mike Bacon on the Blues: Green-eyes and salty... We don't care, we're Ips-Witch United!

Ipswich players celebrate in the 1-0 win at Fleetwood. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

MIKE BACON knows there is a long way to go, but Town are showing they have the mettle to tackle the challenges ahead.

Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Ipswich fans celebrate at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

I think we all need a break.

Who could have imagined the Super Blues would be top and unbeaten after their first 11 League One games?

"The table doesn't lie" - "Be careful what you wish for", is all we heard from the 'smug brigade' last season when we were pretty crap, bottom of the table and had a goal difference of minus 3,000.

So, correct me if I'm wrong, but neither does the table lie when your team is unbeaten, four points clear at the top a quarter of the way through the season.

For those who can't bear to look, suck it up! We have what we wished for. A proud club once more.

Yes, Ipswich Town - right now - are the best team in the division, simple.

The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

I'm not saying the Blues will be the next 'Invincibles' and saunter through League One undefeated - losses will arrive.

But as a squad we're the strongest, and that fact doesn't come around very often folks... So let's enjoy it.

Naturally, success breeds jealousy.

"If they (Ipswich Town) don't win the league this year, or even if they do win the league, they're probably as bad as a group of players as Ipswich have had in a long time," said Fleetwood boss Joey Barton ahead of his team's 0-1 defeat (which could have been five) to the Blues on Saturday.

Joey, why so salty even before a game?

'Shock-jock' broadcaster Chris Sutton again delivered more salty drivel about Town on 606 on Saturday night, even though the chances of the 'Old Farm Derby' returning next season increase by the week, seemingly deserting his thought process.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton helped Paul Lambert out by giving his team talk for him! Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Fleetwood manager Joey Barton helped Paul Lambert out by giving his team talk for him! Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

But as someone who has watched the Blues for many decades, Barton's comment about them being 'bad' couldn't be further off the mark.

Well, unless 'bad' means being passionate on the pitch, working hard, appreciating the fans, being pro-active in the community and good with the media, as well as the small matter of being unbeaten in 11 and top of the table - I'll take 'bad' all day long.

Yes, there is a long way to go and some pundits will continue to stick it at us.

In saying that I don't mind green-eyed monsters - and a bit of salt on my veg... Reminds me of empty trophy cabinets.

Town fans want pictures with goalscorer Kayden Jackson as he makes his way back to the dugout after being substituted at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Town fans want pictures with goalscorer Kayden Jackson as he makes his way back to the dugout after being substituted at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

MY mate Pete from Nantwich texted me on Saturday morning.

Being of a certain age neither of us text apace, microwave our baked beans, or indulge in 'pre-drinks'. Our phones are also made for talking to other humans. We keep our correspondence simple.

"Mike, I'm going to Nantwich v Morpeth, FA Cup game today."

"Excellent Pete, 2 wins and you could meet Ipswich".

"Why's that?"

Town fans acknowledge goalscorer Kayden Jackson as he makes his way back to the dugout after being substituted at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Town fans acknowledge goalscorer Kayden Jackson as he makes his way back to the dugout after being substituted at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

"Because we are in the first round this season, mate"...

... And then it dawned on me.

Yes, after Nantwich's last-minute win over Morpeth at the weekend, the Dabbers (as they are known) are at home to King's Lynn in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The next round is the First Round proper, when the Super Blues appear. We could indeed meet.

Yet, in a strange way I'm quite looking forward to our presence in the first round of the world's oldest domestic cup competition this season, and I'm certainly less pessimistic about the likelihood of drawing a Nantwich or King's Lynn, or maybe Maldon & Tiptree, should that occur.

While the horror memories of Lincoln City admittedly do still linger (thanks Mick), Paul Lambert has at least instilled a winning mentality this season, concentrating on his own players rather than the opposition.

Danny Rowe battles for the ball during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: ROSS HALLS Danny Rowe battles for the ball during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: ROSS HALLS

Nantwich v Ipswich Town, FA Cup first round... You read it here first!

WHILE the Super Blues gun for League One glory this campaign, the town's other professional sports team, Ipswich Witches have an important date coming up.

If you didn't know, the Witches are through to the Premiership speedway play-off final against Swindon Robins or Wolverhampton Wolves which, weather permitting, will be held next week.

James Norwoods head in hands moments during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwoods head in hands moments during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Why are we called the Witches?," said Milky, down at the Bristol, after he was booed off the karaoke having just destroyed 'Eye of the Tiger'.

I didn't bother to reply.

Anyhow, with no Super Blues game for a week or two, why not get down to Foxhall Stadium and support the Witches next week? I'll be there!

How good would it feel... Ipswich Witches Premiership champions 2019, Ipswich Town League One winners 2019/20.

Ips-Witch United.