‘Several’ Championship clubs have bids for ex Town striker accepted

Wigan Athletic's Kieffer Moore during the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. PA Wire/PA Images

Millwall and QPR are among ‘several’ Championship clubs who have had bids for ex Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore accepted by Wigan Athletic, it’s been reported.

Millwall are one of several Championship clubs who have had a bid accepted for Kieffer Moore. The Wigan striker isn't going to be short of options. pic.twitter.com/bOqUawgdP1 — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 22, 2020

The Latics recently went into administration and go into tonight’s final round of Championship fixtures still in danger of the drop due to an impending 12 point deduction.

Moore has scored nine goals and provided five assists for Paul Cook’s men this season, also finding the net twice for Wales in European Championship qualifiers.

It was widely reported that QPR had an offer in the region of £2m accepted for the 6ft 5in front man earlier this week, with South London Press journalist Richard Cawley now reporting that Millwall are one of ‘several’ Championship clubs who have met the asking price.

Preston, Middlesbrough and Cardiff have all previously been linked to the striker.

Former Town boss Mick McCarthy brought Moore to Portman Road in January 2017, paying National League side Forest Green Rovers a nominal fee of around £20k. The striker was limited to just 11 substitute appearances for the Blues and, after a prolific loan spell at League One side Rotherham (13 goals in 25 games), was sold to Barnsley for £750k in January 2018.

Speaking at the time of Moore’s impending exit, McCarthy said: “He’s not playing in front of Garns (Joe Garner) and Waggy (Martyn Waghorn), that’s for sure, so he doesn’t want to come back and be on the bench because he wants to be playing. He’s had a great time at Rotherham scoring so many goals.

“We have a (contract) option on him and could keep him but I think he’s ready to leave and wants to leave. I can’t bring him back and give him assurances he will be in the team, I don’t see that happening. Kieffer’s head is elsewhere and I’m cool with that.”

Then, speaking ahead of Moore’s return to Ipswich as a Barnsley player a few months later, McCarthy said: “He will want to prove he should have stayed here I guess. He’s done well at Rotherham and he’s been doing okay at Barnsley.

“In the end it wouldn’t matter what my thoughts were on it – he is always going to be an asset and a handful in the league but if he’s going to be a top performer on a regular basis then that remains to be seen. That’s not been done yet by him.

“It was a bloomin’ good deal. It didn’t benefit me at all, did it? But it was good business. The club did alright out of that deal.”

Moore went on to score 23 goals in 55 appearances for the Tykes, firing them to League One promotion. That earned him a move to Wigan last summer with that deal, reported to be in the region of £3-4m, bagging the Blues a small sell-on clause.