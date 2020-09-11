Town’s opener to go ahead after Wigan given permission to start season at Portman Road on Sunday

Wigan Athletic have been given permission to play this weekend. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Crisis club Wigan Athletic have been granted permission to begin their League One season at Portman Road on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Sheridan is close to taking on the Wigan Athletic job. Picture: PA John Sheridan is close to taking on the Wigan Athletic job. Picture: PA

The Latics have been in administration since June and are still looking for a buyer, having been relegated from the Championship due to the 12-point penalty imposed on them due to the financial troubles.

There had been fears the Latics would not be able to take to the field until a buyer was found but, in a statement today, the club confirmed they have been granted permission to play by the EFL.

A statement from Gerald Krasner, joint administrator, said: “In a conversation with the EFL on Thursday night I have been verbally informed that we have permission to start the season under the administration.”

The Wigan side which comes to Portman Road this weekend will be unrecognisable from the team which was the Championship’s form side last season, prior to relegation.

The vast majority of their squad have departed, including Kieffer Moore (Cardiff), Jamal Lowe (Swansea), Josh Windass (Rangers) and, most recently, Nathan Byrne (Derby).

Captain Sam Morsy is in talks with Middlesbrough and could the next to leave.

Former Ipswich duo Joe Garner and Gary Roberts remain at the club, though, and could play this weekend.

Wigan are without a permanent manager at present, though it’s being reported John Sheridan could be appointed in time to lead the Latics in Suffolk.