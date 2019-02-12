Partly Cloudy

Matchday Live: Blues travel to Wigan for first of two ‘must win’ games

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 February 2019

Archant

Ipswich Town travel to the DW Stadium this afternoon to face Wigan Athletic.

The Blues are nine points adrift of safety and are at the foot of the Championship table, heading into a game against a side Paul Lambert’s men beat 1-0 at Portman Road in December.

Lambert knows his side need to start winning games if they are to have any chance of survival.

“If we can do that in the next few weeks, then great,” he said. “As I’ve said before, we’re not a team that look like we’re clutching at things, look disorganised and you think ‘where’s the next one coming from?’.

“We’re more than capable of winning games the way we’re playing and that’s a great thing. I think the fans believe in it, we believe that we can go and win games and let’s see what happens.”

He added: “Winning is a great habit to get onto. If you get winning and get momentum, it’s a great thing.

“And, as I said before, playing-wise I couldn’t ask any more than the way they’re playing. Take our chances, but we were in the game, we’ve got a helluva fight amongst us at the minute and if we keep doing what we’re doing, then let’s see what happens.”

Watch our video preview above.

