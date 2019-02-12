Opinion

Ratings: Pennington’s a man mountain at the back but Blues are hit by a sucker punch

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 at Wigan this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades from the DW Stadium.

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Did well to hold a stinging Reece James free-kick and made a good save to deny Garner’s header just minutes before the former Ipswich striker’s equaliser. His distribution was good at times, springing Ipswich on the attack. Was in long conversations with Chambers at both half and full-time as the Ipswich skipper seemingly asked for more communication from his goalkeeper. 6

James Bree

Was having so much joy during the opening 25 minutes as the Blues used him time and time again in advanced positions as the Aston Villa loanee was able to push forward from wing-back. Jonas Knudsen’s red card changed his game and put more of a focus on the defensive side of his game, which he handled well. 7

Matthew Pennington

A man mountain at the back. He seemingly won every ball in the air, was calm and composed and made one excellent block to deny a Windass volley. Deserved to be on the winning side in this game. 9

Luke Chambers

Back in the side and at the heart of the Ipswich back three. Made a few good clearances with feet and head and was vocal throughout the first-half and during the change in formation. Was the covering man for the incident where Knudsen was red carded but we’ll never know if he would have been able to stop Clarke’s path to goal. Was part of an Ipswich defence which defended heroically until the late goal. 8

Jonas Knudsen

For the second week in a row it’s the Dane who was the big talking point of Ipswich Town’s first half, following his involvement in the Stoke goal seven days ago. He can’t have too many complaints following this red card as he pulled back Leon Clarke as the striker tore towards goal. While you could argue that Chambers was the covering man, the Dane didn’t need to take the action he did. His dismissal left Ipswich with a mountain to climb. 4

Myles Kenlock

Was left exposed once the Blues were down to 10 men and he faced the brunt of the Wigan attack, as Reece James and then substitute Callum McManaman pushed further and further forward. He was caught narrow on a few occasions and was given a tough afternoon. 5

Trevoh Chalobah

Had one first-half effort turned around the post and tried to provide forward thrust in the final third. Did well in the air in the middle of the pitch but gave away a few soft free-kicks. 6

Jon Nolan

Lacked conviction with an early header which dropped wide but kept things ticking over in midfield. Made some good interceptions at the back and looked to spring Kayden Jackson away in the second half. 7

Alan Judge

As busy as ever in the middle of midfield, offering himself to any Ipswich player in possession and looking to drive the Blues forward. Had a couple of efforts on goal and looked dangerous throughout, although his influence waned as the Blues dropped deeper and deeper with 10 men and he tired as the game went on. 6

Will Keane

Led the line superbly for Ipswich during this game, both when the Blues had 11 and then 10 men. His touch was excellent, his hold up play just as good and he led the press of the Wigan backline. Stepped up and slotted his penalty home off the post, taking his Ipswich tally to three in eight games. Came off holding his hamstring, with the injury hopefully not keeping him out for a prolonged period. 8

Collin Quaner

Won the Ipswich penalty, which was admittedly soft, as his heels were clipped by Dunkley. That’s when he’s at his best, being slipped in behind, but he was able to impact the game enough before being replaced at the break. There is clearly a good player in there but he’s not been able to deliver on lofty expectations. 5

Gwion Edwards (for Quaner, 46)

On at the break, following a good 10-minute cameo against Stoke at the weekend. Showed moments of quality as he looked to cause trouble down the right but his final ball let him down at a time when options in the middle were few. 6

Kayden Jackson (for Keane 63)

Looked to use his pace in behind and stretched the Wigan defence on occasions but didn’t offer the same presence and air of calm as Keane had prior to his departure. That’s not his game, in fairness, and he did all he could. 6

Flynn Downes (for Judge, 78)

Came on to add some bite to the Ipswich midfield as Judge tired. Did that well but, sadly for the Blues, he could have done more to stop the cross which led to the equaliser. 5