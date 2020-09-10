Wigan close to appointing new manager ahead of Ipswich visit

John Sheridan is close to taking on the Wigan Athletic job. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Wigan Athletic are said to be closing in on appointing a new manager ahead of Sunday’s League One opener at Ipswich Town.

The Latics have been without a boss since Paul Cook’s resignation earlier this summer, in the wake of the crisis club’s relegation to the Championship following a 12-point penalty after they went into administration.

They remain in administration as they look for a buyer, but are reported to be in advanced talks with John Sheridan, who is currently in charge of Irish club Waterford.

The former Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday has managed a string of English clubs over the last 20 years, including Oldham, Chesterfield and Notts County.

There is a suggestion he could be appointed in time to take charge of his new club at Portman Road on Sunday afternoon.

A statement from administrators Begbies Traynor earlier this week insisted they felt confident the club would be in a position to start the campaign on Sunday despite their financial trouble.

“The joint administrators recently met with representatives of the EFL for permission from them to start the season on September 13, 2020,” they said.

“We are informed that the board of the EFL are meeting later this week and one of the items is to consider this request.

“We have kept the EFL informed of the progress of selling the club and we are quietly optimistic that this permission will be given.”

The likes of Kieffer Moore (Cardiff), Jamal Lowe (Swansea), Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday), Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and Joe Williams (Bristol City) have all departed in cut-price deals, along with a few more of the club’s rising stars, leaving a shell of the side which ripped up the Championship during the first half of 2020 prior to their points deduction and cruel relegation.