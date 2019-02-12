Nostalgia

Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town classic games: Late winner and first-ever win at Wigan

David McGoldrick celebrates scoring the winner at Wigan with Brett Pitman and Kevin Bru in December 2016 Pagepix Ltd 07976 93573 8

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Wigan down the years, including a late winner and a TV win...

LAST TIME: David McGoldrick scored an 88th minute winner as the Blues beat Wigan 3-2 in heavy fog at the DW Stadium, with Brett Pitman scoring the other two goals in a rollercoaster Championship match.

FIRST EVER WIN: The Blues won their first ever match at the DW Stadium as goals from Luke Hyam and Conor Sammon saw the Blues to a 2-1 victory over Wigan in September 2014.

CUP DRAW: Ipswich were held to a 2-2 draw with Wigan at Springfield Park in the League Cup 2nd Round, 1st Leg in September 1992 as the Blues went on to win the second leg 4-0 with Chris Kiwomya netting a treble at Portman Road.

PLAYED FOR BOTH: Joe Garner joined Wigan in the summer from Ipswich, where he scored 10 goals in 32 games during his one season at Portman Road, while Wigan midfielder Gary Roberts made over 50 appearances for Town between 2006 to 2008.