E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Southern Central Prem: 'We need to sort this out', Wilkins... Leiston's huge game... Lowestoft buoyant

PUBLISHED: 12:37 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 31 January 2020

Needham boss Richard Wilkins, looking for home comforts. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Needham boss Richard Wilkins, looking for home comforts. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Ben Pooley (Pooley_PitchSide)

Under-performing Needham Market have struggled to string a run of victories together all season, hence their position in the lower half of the table, but there are signs that the tide has finally turned at Bloomfields.

The Marketmen, fresh from excellent away wins at bottom club Redditch United (3-0 last Saturday) and at AFC Rushden & Diamonds (2-1 on Tuesday night) have a chance to complete a hat-trick of victories when they entertain 10th-placed Hednesford Town this weekend.

Most of Needham's problems have been at home, and manager Richard Wilkins is keen to rectify this as he aims to guide his team into the top 10 of the Southern League Premier Central.

"Something is not quite right there, in that way we are the fifth best team away, and yet have the fourth or fifth worst home record," rued manager Wilkins.

"We need to sort this out, because many teams have had success with smash-and-grab tactics. But it makes a change to be going for a third win in a row, and we should take confidence from the last two performances.

After losing just two league games in their last ten matches, Glen Driver's Leiston side make the 350-mile round trip to visit Alvechurch this weekend in another big match in the BetVictor Southern League Central Premier (3pm kick off).

Leiston still sit in 18th position going into this weekend's set of fixtures and are eight points ahead of hosts Alvechurch, although the Worcestershire side have three games in hand on Leiston.

"Last week against Rushall was a hard result to take," Driver said.

"A lot of people would have taken a draw after being 2-0 down, but the manner we conceded the two goals was very disappointing.

"Alvechurch will be another tough match and we go there with confidence but we must be at the races. We need to defend well and be clinical in front of goal.

"There's no getting away from the fact that it is a massive match in the season for us."

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has admitted his players are "full of confidence" as they build up to a run of eight games this month.

With three wins on the spin, the Blues will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run as they host Nuneaton Borough this weekend.

Revenge will be in their sights after the Trawlerboys suffered a 4-1 defeat at the Warwickshire-based side in August.

Lowestoft remain 16th in the table after hitting 14 goals and conceding only twice in their last three games.

Buoyed by an excellent 3-0 away win at Barwell last Saturday, Goldbold admitted his side have a "point to prove".

"We are full of confidence," he said. "From a league point of view the aim is to challenge the teams above us, rather than looking behind us. It is important for us to get as many points as we can, as we have done in the past three games, to push up the league.

"The supporters have been first class following us, and hopefully they turn out in numbers on Saturday, get behind us and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about."

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Starlett is suspended over allegations

Internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett who has been suspended from the Royal Ballet amid allegations Picture: PA

Keane says Ipswich must go toe-to-toe with Peterborough after ‘polar opposite’ displays

Will Keane keeps his eyes on the ball against Lincoln last weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

Drug dealer is jailed

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Deadline Day Live: All the latest Ipswich Town transfer news as Lambert’s men are linked with striker

Transfer deadline day is likely to be a quiet one for Ipswich Town

School issues warning after person in truck seen filming young people

Bungay High School. Photo: Archant
Drive 24