E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'He perhaps shouldn't be playing at this level... competition keeps you hungry' - Norwood and Jackson excited by Keane signing

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 September 2019

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are both looking forward to playing with Will Keane. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are both looking forward to playing with Will Keane. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Archant

Ipswich Town strikers James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are both excited by the prospect of Will Keane joining the Blues' forward line.

Will Keane tries to turn and shoot early on at Wigan last season Picture PagepixWill Keane tries to turn and shoot early on at Wigan last season Picture Pagepix

Norwood and Jackson have nine goals between them already, having started five of Town's six League One games as a duo, and have been the driving force in Paul Lambert's side's surge to the top of the table.

Keane is yet to make a competitive appearance since re-joining the club last month, as he continues his fight for fitness following summer hamstring surgery, but both Jackson and Norwood are looking forward to welcoming him into the fold.

"I was shocked one of the Championship teams didn't pick him up," Jackson said.

MORE: 'I don't think he's going to be at the club much longer... he's destined for the very top' - Skuse on Downes' big future

Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFCWill Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC

"A player of that quality can only be good for the team and good for me too, being around someone like that.

"He's going to push me on and I know I can't let it slip. I'm sure I'll play alongside him as well which will be good for me.

"For myself, with the competition there with Keano and Nors, I know I can't afford to let my performance levels drop now.

"That's keeping me hungry and he's a player who perhaps shouldn't be playing at this level.

Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood, after his early goal put Ipswich into a 1-0 lead against Shrewsbury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood, after his early goal put Ipswich into a 1-0 lead against Shrewsbury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I'm hoping he can stay fit because he's one of the nicest guys you will ever meet in football and he definitely doesn't deserve the bad luck he's had with injuries.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'His was a name which kept coming up... he's done excellently' - how Town teenager Simpson earned his debut

"Hopefully we can keep him fit and he'll be a massive player for us this season."

Norwood believes the three strikers are capable of playing in the same side: "Will offers something different and we've seen that in training," he said.

"It's what we might need in certain games and certain other games might require one, two or three up front. We're capable of playing all of those formations.

"It's just how we fit into the team and as long as we do that, players are happy.

MORE: 'He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off' - Keane attacks Walters' lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

"We have Robbo (Jordan Roberts) as well and it's about staying on your toes and continuing to score goals in order to stay in the team. It's healthy competition.

"Strikers aren't like other positions and we all want each other to do well and score goals because ultimately it's about being successful.

"We hope everyone keeps scoring goals because that's what brings three points to the team."

Keane could step up his bid to return to competitive action when the Blues' Under 23s take on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road tomorrow night.

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Police incident’ closes Orwell Bridge - but now open

A14 traffic near the Orwell bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Is Ed Sheeran holding a ‘festival-style’ wedding party in Suffolk this weekend?

Ed Sheeran performing on the second night at Chantry Park last month. Picture: Zakary Walters

Rural crime down but organised gangs still a threat to countryside

The Rural Policing Team has been in existence for two years Picture: JAMES BASS

‘He perhaps shouldn’t be playing at this level... competition keeps you hungry’ - Norwood and Jackson excited by Keane signing

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are both looking forward to playing with Will Keane. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Does anyone recognise this man?

Police have issued these images of a man they would like to speak to following a robbery at the Robin Hood pub in London Road, Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists