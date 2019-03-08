'He perhaps shouldn't be playing at this level... competition keeps you hungry' - Norwood and Jackson excited by Keane signing

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are both looking forward to playing with Will Keane. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town strikers James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are both excited by the prospect of Will Keane joining the Blues' forward line.

Will Keane tries to turn and shoot early on at Wigan last season Picture Pagepix Will Keane tries to turn and shoot early on at Wigan last season Picture Pagepix

Norwood and Jackson have nine goals between them already, having started five of Town's six League One games as a duo, and have been the driving force in Paul Lambert's side's surge to the top of the table.

Keane is yet to make a competitive appearance since re-joining the club last month, as he continues his fight for fitness following summer hamstring surgery, but both Jackson and Norwood are looking forward to welcoming him into the fold.

"I was shocked one of the Championship teams didn't pick him up," Jackson said.

Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC

"A player of that quality can only be good for the team and good for me too, being around someone like that.

"He's going to push me on and I know I can't let it slip. I'm sure I'll play alongside him as well which will be good for me.

"For myself, with the competition there with Keano and Nors, I know I can't afford to let my performance levels drop now.

"That's keeping me hungry and he's a player who perhaps shouldn't be playing at this level.

Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood, after his early goal put Ipswich into a 1-0 lead against Shrewsbury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood, after his early goal put Ipswich into a 1-0 lead against Shrewsbury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I'm hoping he can stay fit because he's one of the nicest guys you will ever meet in football and he definitely doesn't deserve the bad luck he's had with injuries.

"Hopefully we can keep him fit and he'll be a massive player for us this season."

Norwood believes the three strikers are capable of playing in the same side: "Will offers something different and we've seen that in training," he said.

"It's what we might need in certain games and certain other games might require one, two or three up front. We're capable of playing all of those formations.

"It's just how we fit into the team and as long as we do that, players are happy.

"We have Robbo (Jordan Roberts) as well and it's about staying on your toes and continuing to score goals in order to stay in the team. It's healthy competition.

"Strikers aren't like other positions and we all want each other to do well and score goals because ultimately it's about being successful.

"We hope everyone keeps scoring goals because that's what brings three points to the team."

Keane could step up his bid to return to competitive action when the Blues' Under 23s take on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road tomorrow night.