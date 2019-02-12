‘We will do everything we can to get him back’ - Ipswich issue Keane injury update

Will Keane holds the back of his leg at Wigan Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

The severity of Ipswich Town striker Will Keane’s hamstring injury will become clearer later this week.

Will Keane celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix Will Keane celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix

The Hull loanee, who netted his third goal for the club from the spot at Wigan on Saturday, was substituted in the second half at the DW Stadium and left the field holding his left hamstring.

Keane is working with the Blues’ physios with boss Paul Lambert hopeful the striker will be fit enough to play in Saturday’s game with Reading.

“Will has been terrific for us so it’s obviously disappointing for him and for us that he’s picked up an injury,” Lambert told the club website.

“He’s working with the physios and we will know more before the weekend. We will do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible.”

Town are nine points adrift of the Royals, who sit above the relegation places on goal difference and a crowd of around 20,000 could be at Portman Road at the weekend to see the ‘must-win game.

Tickets for the match are heavily discounted for supporters, with adult prices in all areas of the stadium set at just £12. Seniors (65+) and U23s will be charged £8, while entry for U19s will be £3.

Will Keane wheels away after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Will Keane wheels away after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“It’s a massive game,” Lambert said.

“They all are but they are the closest team that we can reach so that adds to it.

“We’re playing well. That’s the main thing. We are on a little run and we have to look to keep that momentum going.

“The support we’ve had has been fantastic and we are going to need all that again on Saturday.”