Keane is fit and raring to start for Ipswich Town... but could he play in a front three alongside Norwood and Jackson?

Will Keane believes he, James Norwood and Kayden Jackson can all play together. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Will Keane says he is fit and ready to start games for Ipswich Town and believes he could form an attacking front three alongside James Norwood and Kayden Jackson.

Will Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller Will Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller

The striker, who returned to the Blues as a free agent in August following his loan spell during the second half of last season, made his return as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Doncaster.

Keane, 26, missed the whole of pre-season after undergoing summer hamstring surgery but, having trained alone before stepping things up following his return to Ipswich, he now believes he's ready to start.

Will Keane in action for Town U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Will Keane in action for Town U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

"I feel ready to start but it's up to the manager if and when he wants to change things," Keane said ahead of tomorrow's visit to MK Dons.

"I want to get more minutes in the next couple of games and once I've had maybe a few starts I'll get my full match sharpness back.

"In training I felt sharp, felt fit, and now I want to get a goal as soon as possible and kick on from there.

"As a striker that's what we're there to do and if I can back them (Norwood and Jackson) up and we all chip in with goals we'll have a good chance of being there at the end of the season."

Norwood and Jackson have score nine goals between them during the early weeks of the season, with Keane impressed with what his team-mates have managed.

But does he see a scenario where all three strikers are named in the same side? "I don't see why not," he said. "I like to think we would complement each other and bring different strengths to the team so we'll see.

"It depends what formation the manager wants to play but I'm sure we'll all enjoy that and be an attacking force.

Will Keane and Toto Nsiala both played for Town U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Will Keane and Toto Nsiala both played for Town U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

"They've both scored a few goals and have started on fire which is great," he continued.

"The main goal is to get promoted and we need individuals to be producing. There will be moments where lads aren't at their best and others will need to come in and take it up so as long as we're all pulling in the same direction it can only be a good thing.

"I was with Kayden last season and it's clear he's got great talent, although it was probably tough for him because he didn't get a proper run in the team.

"Nors is a natural goalscorer and hopefully they can keep producing."