'I have no issues with my hamstring... I'm nearly ready to go' - Keane close to Ipswich Town return

Will Keane is back at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC Archant

Will Keane believes he's not far away from being ready for a second Ipswich Town debut after returning to the club this week.

Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC

The striker signed as a free agent on Tuesday having enjoyed a promising loan spell last season, only for his time at the club to be ended by a hamstring injury.

Keane underwent surgery earlier this summer following his release from Hull and has yet to play a game since going under the knife, with the 26-year-old set to be involved when the Blues' Under 23s host Leeds at Playford Road tomorrow.

And he doesn't think he'll need long to be ready to make an impact on the first team.

Will Keane back at Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Will Keane back at Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"It's been a long summer but we got here finally, which I'm delighted about," he said.

"I've been focusing on getting myself fit all summer and I've managed to do that and into a good position.

"I had an operation at the end of last season which came with three months of rehab but I'm through that now and I feel good.

Will Keane tries to turn and shoot early on at Wigan Picture Pagepix Will Keane tries to turn and shoot early on at Wigan Picture Pagepix

"I have no issues with my hamstring and I'm feeling strong. I've done a lot of training so I'm just waiting to get going now.

"I've done a good block of training but I've not actually played any pre-season games so that's the next step. I'll speak to the gaffer and the fitness staff and they might look to get me in a reserves (Under 23) game soon to build myself up and expose me to that.

"Hopefully after that I should be ready."

Keane is happy to be back at Portman Road and is excited to have the opportunity to help take the club back to the Championship, following relegation at the end of last season.

"I've kept an eye on the first couple of games and saw there were 24,000 watching the Sunderland game - that makes you think 'this is a massive club'," he said. "I was desperate to be a part of that.

"For me a big thing I staying fit and if I can do that I can show my qualities and be a big success here, helping to get the club back to the Championship."

