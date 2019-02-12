‘He is out for six weeks’ - Former Ipswich boss McCarthy on Town striker Keane’s injury

Will Keane holds the back of his leg at Wigan

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has suggested that striker Will Keane will be sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Former Town manager Mick McCarthy (left) watching the Ipswich Town v Derby County.

The forward, who has scored three goals in eight games following his loan from Hull, left the Blues’ draw with Wigan on Saturday holding his left hamstring.

Ipswich issued an update earlier this week, saying they were waiting to discover the extent of Keane’s injury, but Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy has said the striker will be sidelined until April.

McCarthy has been watching Keane of late, with the striker set to switch his international allegiance to Ireland.

Fomer Town manager Mick McCarthy (on the right) was back at Portman Road for the second time in a week to take in the Ipswich Town v Stoke City game.

Asked about the status of Keane’s international transfer, McCarthy said: “I rang him up, [he said] ‘Yeah, I’d love to’, he’s started the process [of transferring] and he is in that process now, and he’s sadly out injured. He got injured on Saturday and is out for six weeks.

“He was straightforward in going ahead with the process. Look, he is only 26 and is still a young man but has been blighted by injury and is sadly injured again. I’ve seen him play twice for Ipswich, and he played very well.”

On Keane’s injury, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said: “Will has been terrific for us so it’s obviously disappointing for him and for us that he’s picked up an injury.

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny (left) to replace him after Euro 2020.

“He’s working with the physios and we will know more before the weekend. We will do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible.”

With Freddie Sears out until Christmas with a knee ligament injury and Ellis Harrison struggling with a hamstring injury of his own, Collin Quaner and Kayden Jackson are the Blues’ only fit strikers going into this weekend’s game with Reading.