E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'We want to win it' - Keane says Town plan on lifting EFL Trophy at Wembley

PUBLISHED: 12:57 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 09 October 2019

Will Keane leaps over Gillingham keeper Joe Walsh after scorings Town's final goal in their 4-0 EFL Trophy victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Will Keane leaps over Gillingham keeper Joe Walsh after scorings Town's final goal in their 4-0 EFL Trophy victory. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have already qualified for the knock-out stages of the EFL Trophy - now they want to win it.

So says striker Will Keane, who bagged the fourth and final goal in the Blues' 4-0 cruise past Gillingham at Portman Road on Tuesday night, a win which put them through to the next stage with a game in hand.

Last season's final saw more than 80,000 fans pack Wembley as League One giants Sunderland and Portsmouth battled it out, and Keane says there's no reason why Town can't be the side lifting the trophy this year.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy

"Of course we want to go all the way," he said. "We've made a good start and we've got that winning feeling now, which we want to keep going.

"That's obviously a good habit to have and we've got a big squad so we've got the added bonus of being able to put strong teams out even when we rest players - tonight was pretty much a first team XI - so we want to keep kicking on and yeah, we want to win it."

Of the competition, which will see Town play local rivals Colchester next in their final group game on November 12, he added: "It's massively beneficial for lads who haven't had the minutes yet in the league, it's great for them to build on that, and for the young lads to get the opportunity to show what they can do.

Will Keane slots home against Gillingham for his first goal of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLERWill Keane slots home against Gillingham for his first goal of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

MORE: Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham

"You saw Dobs (Armando Dobra) come on again at half-time and make a great impact and Hughesy (Tommy Hughes) coming on at the end and making his debut, that was great to see. So yeah, it's a big competition for us and we want to go all the way.

"It's nice to get that (qualification) sorted. We've got another one of these (games) coming up so that will be another opportunity for some of the lads who haven't been playing. It's enjoyable."

And for Keane personally, who's been battling injury for much of the campaign, it was pleasing to get through a full 90 minutes - and grab his first goal of the campaign.

"It was important, of course," he said. "Even though it was in a cup, a goal's a goal, especially at Portman Road - nice to get it in front of the fans - and it definitely helps the confidence.

MORE: Mike Bacon on the Blues: You stay salty Chris Sutton - we'll carry on being the best team in the league!

Will Keane says Town want to win the EFL Trophy. Picture: ROSS HALLSWill Keane says Town want to win the EFL Trophy. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Sometimes when they look so easy they're probably more difficult and you have a few different options go through your head. But I just thought focus and saw a gap appear, so I just slotted it.

"I was debating whether to dink it over him, but I didn't want to waste my only chance in the game by being too tricky. It was nice to see it hit the back of the net."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Words cannot express our devastation’ – Families of Colchester murder victims pay tribute

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged after police clock driver doing 143mph on A14

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, is due to appear in court today Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Film Review: The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a heart-warming tale of

This Suffolk town is starring on a new BBC programme

Woodbridge will be the focus of a new BBC One property programme which airs on TV today. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Fresh concerns from patients spark second minor injuries unit meeting

Dr Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, is set to chair the meeting Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists