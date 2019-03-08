'We want to win it' - Keane says Town plan on lifting EFL Trophy at Wembley

Will Keane leaps over Gillingham keeper Joe Walsh after scorings Town's final goal in their 4-0 EFL Trophy victory.

Ipswich Town have already qualified for the knock-out stages of the EFL Trophy - now they want to win it.

So says striker Will Keane, who bagged the fourth and final goal in the Blues' 4-0 cruise past Gillingham at Portman Road on Tuesday night, a win which put them through to the next stage with a game in hand.

Last season's final saw more than 80,000 fans pack Wembley as League One giants Sunderland and Portsmouth battled it out, and Keane says there's no reason why Town can't be the side lifting the trophy this year.

"Of course we want to go all the way," he said. "We've made a good start and we've got that winning feeling now, which we want to keep going.

"That's obviously a good habit to have and we've got a big squad so we've got the added bonus of being able to put strong teams out even when we rest players - tonight was pretty much a first team XI - so we want to keep kicking on and yeah, we want to win it."

Of the competition, which will see Town play local rivals Colchester next in their final group game on November 12, he added: "It's massively beneficial for lads who haven't had the minutes yet in the league, it's great for them to build on that, and for the young lads to get the opportunity to show what they can do.

Will Keane slots home against Gillingham for his first goal of the season.

"You saw Dobs (Armando Dobra) come on again at half-time and make a great impact and Hughesy (Tommy Hughes) coming on at the end and making his debut, that was great to see. So yeah, it's a big competition for us and we want to go all the way.

"It's nice to get that (qualification) sorted. We've got another one of these (games) coming up so that will be another opportunity for some of the lads who haven't been playing. It's enjoyable."

And for Keane personally, who's been battling injury for much of the campaign, it was pleasing to get through a full 90 minutes - and grab his first goal of the campaign.

"It was important, of course," he said. "Even though it was in a cup, a goal's a goal, especially at Portman Road - nice to get it in front of the fans - and it definitely helps the confidence.

Will Keane says Town want to win the EFL Trophy.

"Sometimes when they look so easy they're probably more difficult and you have a few different options go through your head. But I just thought focus and saw a gap appear, so I just slotted it.

"I was debating whether to dink it over him, but I didn't want to waste my only chance in the game by being too tricky. It was nice to see it hit the back of the net."