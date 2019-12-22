'I'm here to for the whole year and I'm here to play' - Norris not expecting Wolves recall in January

Will Norris expects to remain with Ipswich Town until the end of the season. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Will Norris fully expects to remain an Ipswich Town player until the end of the season.

Will Norris pictured in action against Portsmouth on Saturday. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Norris pictured in action against Portsmouth on Saturday. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The goalkeeper, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has impressed during his 10 Ipswich appearances this season but has had to share duties between the sticks with Czech stopper Tomas Holy.

Manager Paul Lambert raised concerns recently that his goalkeeper could be recalled by his parent club due to a January break clause, but Norris has heard nothing to suggest Wolves could potentially cut his loan spell short.

"No, I'm here to play as far as I know until I'm told otherwise," Norris said.

"I'm here to do the job for Ipswich Town Football Club throughout the whole year. Nothing's changed at my end.

Will Norris pictured during Town's 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS Will Norris pictured during Town's 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS

"I speak to the director of football at Wolves (Kevin Thelwell) quite regularly and I'm here to stay and I'm here to play."

Norris was in goal as the Blues were beaten 1-0 at Portsmouth on Saturday, with the goalkeeper revealing the squad and manager Paul Lambert had an honest exchange of views in the immediate aftermath of the loss.

"We've had a good honest chat in there as a group and we'll put it right tomorrow (Sunday) on the training pitch. It was a good, honest discussion. I'm not going to say what was said because that's going to stay in the group but the manager and the boys have had a good reflection on the game.

Will Norris rises high to gather a high ball against Blackpool. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Norris rises high to gather a high ball against Blackpool. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"It was a disappointing atmosphere and we've had an honest conversation which will stay within the changing room.

"We all get a say whether we win, lose or draw. This one hasn't gone our way and it's important we bounce back.

"He (Lambert) always likes to hear our thoughts as players - it's not just a one-off thing because we've lost a game.

"He wants our feedback and wants to know what it's like for us out there and how we saw things.

"He can shout at us until he's blue in the face but that's not going to change the result of games. You need conversation like adults at some point.

"He wants to pick our brains and he's told us what he thinks as well.

"You can't hide behind excuses, lies and untruths and it is what it is sometimes. You have to call a spade a spade."