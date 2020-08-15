E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Whoever the best 11 were in training played’ - Norris on Town’s rotation system

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 August 2020

Will Norris has signed for Burnley. Picture: BURNLEYFC

Will Norris has signed for Burnley. Picture: BURNLEYFC

Archant

Former Ipswich Town loanee Will Norris has been looking back on his season at Portman Road following his move to Burnley.

The 27-year-old completed his move to the Premier League club on Friday, signing a three-year contract, having played 20 times during his stay in Suffolk as the Blues finished 11th in League One.

Norris, like so many other players, was in-and-out of the side as manager Paul Lambert made regular changes to his side, with the former Wolves man disappointed the campaign ended in disappointment.

“Then with the loan at Ipswich last season, it was like whoever the best 11 were in training played and there were a lot of changes throughout the season, all over the pitch,” the goalkeeper told the Clarets’ club website.

“We just had a great squad depth, there were a lot of good players, but it was obviously disappointing to end the season how it did.

“Now is time for me to sort of regroup and start a new challenge, which is here at Burnley Football Club.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: The time was right for Cornell to take on a new challenge.... now he’s got it at Ipswich

Discussing his move to Burnley, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Norris, who spent last season on loan move at Ipswich Town.

“I heard Burnley we’re interested, and it just went from there really and it’s the perfect fit for myself and the right opportunity.

“There’s a great goalkeeping unit here, so I’m just hoping to come here and add something a little bit different.

“Burnley is a great club; an established Premier League club and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me.”

Ipswich are poised to bring in a senior goalkeeper to fill the hole left at the end of Norris’s loan, with David Cornell’s arrival likely to be announced tomorrow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Celebrity chef names Suffolk fish and chip shop among country’s best

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop has been highly rated by a top chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Celebrity chef names Suffolk fish and chip shop among country’s best

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop has been highly rated by a top chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Village set for more expansion – another 136 homes planned

Wickham Market is set for more new homes on its edge Picture: MIKE PAGE

Middy still shut to visitors – but volunteers work hard to bring it back better than ever

The Middy may be closed to visitors - but volunteers are busy preparing for the return of steam. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Whoever the best 11 were in training played’ - Norris on Town’s rotation system

Will Norris has signed for Burnley. Picture: BURNLEYFC

Pattinson wins K1 cracker, Catacoli and Mearns go to war and Taylor gets a big stoppage at Contenders 30

Dean Pattinson lands a teep to the chin of Charlie O'Neill in their main event at Contenders 30 Picture: BRETT KING

RECIPE: Make our old school chocolate oaties

Follow our recipe for school-style chocolate oaties- an oat chocolate cake/biscuit base topped with chocolate icing Picture: Archant