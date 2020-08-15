‘Whoever the best 11 were in training played’ - Norris on Town’s rotation system

Former Ipswich Town loanee Will Norris has been looking back on his season at Portman Road following his move to Burnley.

The 27-year-old completed his move to the Premier League club on Friday, signing a three-year contract, having played 20 times during his stay in Suffolk as the Blues finished 11th in League One.

Norris, like so many other players, was in-and-out of the side as manager Paul Lambert made regular changes to his side, with the former Wolves man disappointed the campaign ended in disappointment.

“Then with the loan at Ipswich last season, it was like whoever the best 11 were in training played and there were a lot of changes throughout the season, all over the pitch,” the goalkeeper told the Clarets’ club website.

“We just had a great squad depth, there were a lot of good players, but it was obviously disappointing to end the season how it did.

“Now is time for me to sort of regroup and start a new challenge, which is here at Burnley Football Club.”

Discussing his move to Burnley, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here. It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Norris, who spent last season on loan move at Ipswich Town.

“I heard Burnley we’re interested, and it just went from there really and it’s the perfect fit for myself and the right opportunity.

“There’s a great goalkeeping unit here, so I’m just hoping to come here and add something a little bit different.

“Burnley is a great club; an established Premier League club and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me.”

Ipswich are poised to bring in a senior goalkeeper to fill the hole left at the end of Norris’s loan, with David Cornell’s arrival likely to be announced tomorrow.