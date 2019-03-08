Walsham move off the bottom of table with hard-fought Mildenhall draw

Walsham Le Willows celebrate scoring the opening goal through Ryan Clark in their 1-1 draw with Mildenhall Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

Thurlow Premier Walsham-le-Willows 1 Mildenhall Town 1 Walsham moved themselves off the foot of the table with this point as they produced a fine defensive display against a Mildenhall side who dominated possession for most of the game on a wet and windy day at Summer Road, writes David Meeson.

Walsham's Ryan Clark is felled in the box against Mildenhall, resulting in a penalty. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Walsham's Ryan Clark is felled in the box against Mildenhall, resulting in a penalty. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Having won their first two games under new boss Fergus O'Callaghan, 'Hall proved a tougher nut for Willows to crack although the visitors had to wait until ten minutes from time for Matty Green's equalising goal which cancelled out an early Ryan Clark strike.

That scoring was opened in the sixth minute when Walsham broke from a 'Hall corner, with Craig Jennings providing the perfect weight of pass to Clark who clipped the ball over the advancing Jake Hayhoe.

'Hall went on the attack from the restart and Scott Chaplin raced clear only to be denied by Willows keeper Dan Stobbart who was quick off his line to block.

The hosts then had a great chance to double their lead when Hayhoe upended Clark in the area after another quick break. However, the Mildenhall keeper redeemed himself by guessing the right way to keep out the resultant penalty from Craig Nurse.

Mildenhall remained a threat and Ollie Canfer got behind the defence only for his cross to roll across the six-yard line with no takers. Canfer then volleyed over from a good position shortly afterwards.

The second period followed a similar pattern to the first with 'Hall passing the ball around though their attacks usually floundered on the edge of the penalty area as Walsham, with central defender Karl Saffrey outstanding, held firm.

Former Walsham favourite Jack Brame fired wide for 'Hall on his return and the tricky Ben Nolan had a header which was deflected against a post.

Joe Asensi was the kept out by a flying save from Stobbart. Walsham occasionally threatened on the break and Lee Hammond drove straight at Hayhoe after one such foray.

Just as it seemed that the home side were going to hold on Alex Steed worked himself some space on the right before cutting the ball back to Green who finished from six yards to square the game.