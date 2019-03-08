E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Walsham move off the bottom of table with hard-fought Mildenhall draw

PUBLISHED: 14:43 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 27 October 2019

Walsham Le Willows celebrate scoring the opening goal through Ryan Clark in their 1-1 draw with Mildenhall Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Walsham Le Willows celebrate scoring the opening goal through Ryan Clark in their 1-1 draw with Mildenhall Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Thurlow Premier

Walsham-le-Willows 1

Mildenhall Town 1

Walsham moved themselves off the foot of the table with this point as they produced a fine defensive display against a Mildenhall side who dominated possession for most of the game on a wet and windy day at Summer Road, writes David Meeson.

Walsham's Ryan Clark is felled in the box against Mildenhall, resulting in a penalty. Picture: HANNAH PARNELLWalsham's Ryan Clark is felled in the box against Mildenhall, resulting in a penalty. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Having won their first two games under new boss Fergus O'Callaghan, 'Hall proved a tougher nut for Willows to crack although the visitors had to wait until ten minutes from time for Matty Green's equalising goal which cancelled out an early Ryan Clark strike.

That scoring was opened in the sixth minute when Walsham broke from a 'Hall corner, with Craig Jennings providing the perfect weight of pass to Clark who clipped the ball over the advancing Jake Hayhoe.

'Hall went on the attack from the restart and Scott Chaplin raced clear only to be denied by Willows keeper Dan Stobbart who was quick off his line to block.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts then had a great chance to double their lead when Hayhoe upended Clark in the area after another quick break. However, the Mildenhall keeper redeemed himself by guessing the right way to keep out the resultant penalty from Craig Nurse.

Mildenhall remained a threat and Ollie Canfer got behind the defence only for his cross to roll across the six-yard line with no takers. Canfer then volleyed over from a good position shortly afterwards.

The second period followed a similar pattern to the first with 'Hall passing the ball around though their attacks usually floundered on the edge of the penalty area as Walsham, with central defender Karl Saffrey outstanding, held firm.

Former Walsham favourite Jack Brame fired wide for 'Hall on his return and the tricky Ben Nolan had a header which was deflected against a post.

Joe Asensi was the kept out by a flying save from Stobbart. Walsham occasionally threatened on the break and Lee Hammond drove straight at Hayhoe after one such foray.

Just as it seemed that the home side were going to hold on Alex Steed worked himself some space on the right before cutting the ball back to Green who finished from six yards to square the game.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Psychiatrist at Suffolk’s mental health trust facing sexual misconduct allegations

Dr Ugbo is understood to be working as part of the Coastal IDT, which includes Walker Close in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sunday Snap: Reunion with the Iceman, a big success for Norwood and a ban for former Town boss Jewell

Hermann Hreidarsson and Paul Jewell both feature in this week's Sunday Snap. Picture: PAGEPIX

Could you survive sleeping rough on the streets of Ipswich?

The 2019 Ipswich Sleep Out, organised by the Benjamin Foundation, will raise awareness of the problem of homelessness in the town. Picture: BENJAMIN FOUNDATION

‘I still eat burger and chips,’ says slimmer who shed 11.5 stone to halve her weight

Tracy Arnold will now be running her own Slimming World group in Colchester. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

Walsham move off the bottom of table with hard-fought Mildenhall draw

Walsham Le Willows celebrate scoring the opening goal through Ryan Clark in their 1-1 draw with Mildenhall Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists