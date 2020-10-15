‘Probably the best I’ve played with’ - Wilson hails Town midfielders
PUBLISHED: 14:59 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 15 October 2020
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
Ipswich Town defender James Wilson has lauded the Blues’ midfielders and spoken of his pride in his burgeoning partnership with Toto Nsiala ahead of this weekend’s top six clash with Accrington Stanley.
Wilson has played every single minute of Town’s first five league games alongside Nsiala, and the duo have formed a Blue wall at the back - Town sit top of the table, having conceded just two goals thus far.
MORE: ‘We can beat anybody’ - Stanley’s Chelsea loanee Russell on Ipswich clash
“I’m enjoying the way we’re going about things,” the centre-back told the matchday programme for Saturday’s Accrington game.
“We’re looking pretty good at the back as well. Again, there are things to improve on but things have been encouraging so far. Toto and I both like defending so things are going well there, but as a unit the whole team has defended well and that benefits everyone.”
MORE: Town need Dobra to follow Woolfenden and Downes’ path... which is why they need to be certain Crawley is right for him
Town have looked good going forward too, bagging 11 goals to lead League One. Most of those goals have come from midfielders and wingers - Gwion Edwards leads the team and the league with four strikes, while Teddy Bishop has chipped in with three, and Jon Nolan has added two. Andre Dozzell, meanwhile, has started every league game and been in fine form.
And Wilson says that gives the defenders even more confidence.
MORE: Mark Heath: Saying sorry to Nsiala, Chambers and Lambert – and why Dobra should go out on loan
“They’re (the midfielders) all so good on the ball regardless of who plays,” he explained.
“They’re probably the best I’ve played with in front of me. If we can keep solid defensively then we will be absolutely fine when we do have the ball.”
Town welcome sixth-placed Stanley to Portman Road this weekend, as they begin a run of six games in 18 days.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.