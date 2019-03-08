E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Wilson keen to show Lincoln they were wrong to let him walk away

PUBLISHED: 12:18 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 07 November 2019

Ipswich Town have won nine of the 11 games that James Wilson has started. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Ipswich Town defender James Wilson says he's got a point to prove against former club Lincoln City in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

James Wilson started just nine league games during his 18 months at Lincoln City. Photo: PAJames Wilson started just nine league games during his 18 months at Lincoln City. Photo: PA

The 30-year-old struggled for game time last season as the Imps claimed their second league title in three years to reach League One.

He subsequently ripped up the final year of his contract at Sincil Bank and, following a summer trial, signed a short-term deal with the Blues which, following some impressive performances, led to a contract extension at Portman Road until 2021.

"I didn't play anywhere near as many games as I wanted to and personally it was a frustrating year," explained the Welshman. "I did get injured at one point, which didn't help, but there were other things too.

James Wilson wrestles with Rotherham's Billy Jones. Photo: Steve WallerJames Wilson wrestles with Rotherham's Billy Jones. Photo: Steve Waller

"Other people's form contributed to me not getting into the team. They were playing really well and that's all I really want to say about it."

Asked what his experience of working under management duo Danny and Nicky Cowley had been like, the successful brothers having recently left Lincoln to take over at Championship club Huddersfield, Wilson said: "Everyone has different experiences with different managers but I didn't get on with their way of dealing with people. It was a tough 18 months for me while I was there.

"The way they've gone about things, from lower league to now, is incredible. They seem to have done well wherever they've been, so good luck to them. I can see them doing well again at Huddersfield."

James Wilson beats Gillingham's Mikael Mandron to a header. Photo: Steve WallerJames Wilson beats Gillingham's Mikael Mandron to a header. Photo: Steve Waller

He continued: "I actually had another year on my contract at Lincoln but I agreed to leave because, well, for various reasons. I wasn't worried and I was looking forward to a new challenge.

"I kept myself fit and I wanted to wait until there was something on offer that genuinely excited me. As soon as I heard from Ipswich I was buzzing and wanted to give it my very best shot.

"I suppose I've got a point to prove. Not just to Lincoln, but I've also got a point to prove to myself, I guess, so that's what it's about."

James Wilson was recently handed an extended contract until the summer of 2021. Photo: Ross HallsJames Wilson was recently handed an extended contract until the summer of 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Saturday's game at Portman Road will be the first time Ipswich have played in the first round of the FA Cup since 1956. It's the first time the two clubs have met since the Imps, then a National League club, dumped the Blues of the world famous competition in a terrestrially televised third round replay back in January 2017.

Lincoln are currently placed 17th in League One having won just once since Michael Appleton took charge on September 23.

"It was an interesting draw," said Wilson, who was a team-mate of Town keeper coach Jimmy Walker, as well as Blues loan duo Danny Rowe and Jordan Roberts, during his stay at Lincoln.

James Wilson wins a header at Fleetwood. Photo: PagepixJames Wilson wins a header at Fleetwood. Photo: Pagepix

"There are a couple of people who have left that I wanted to play against! I know a lot of the boys there and they are good lads. It will be a tough game for us."

