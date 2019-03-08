E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Sunderland and Peterborough eye January move for Wilson

PUBLISHED: 13:01 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 11 October 2019

James Wilson wins a header at Fleetwood. Photo: Pagepix

James Wilson wins a header at Fleetwood. Photo: Pagepix

Two of Ipswich Town's League One rivals - Sunderland and Peterborough - are eyeing up a January move for Ipswich Town defender James Wilson, according to Football Insider.

James Wilson has made an impressive start to life at Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross HallsJames Wilson has made an impressive start to life at Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Released by Lincoln City in the summer, Wilson has exceeded expectations since signing a short-term deal at Portman Road.

The 30-year-old Welsh centre-back has started 10 of the Blues' 14 games so far this season, with Paul Lambert's table-toppers winning nine of them and conceding just five times.

Lambert said last week that offering Wilson an extended deal was 'certainly something we'll need to look at'.

Sunderland are sixth in the table and currently without a manager having sacked boss Jack Ross earlier this the week. Peterborough - who have Mark Beevers and Frankie Kent as an established centre-half duo - are seventh.

