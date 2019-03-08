'I back myself as a player' - Wilson on signing new Ipswich Town deal

James Wilson says he's relieved to have signed a longer-term deal at Ipswich Town.

The 30-year-old centre-back agreed to tear up the remaining year of his contract at League Two champions Lincoln City in the summer in the search of more regular game time.

He subsequently earned a six-month deal at Town following a pre-season trial and, following an impressive start to life with the Blues, that has been extended until 2021.

"It has given me peace of mind," said the Welshman. "I can settle down with my family and enjoy Ipswich and the surrounding area a bit more.

"It was a bit unsettling just to have a deal through to the end of the year, although it also provided the motivation to do well and continue to improve in the hope that I might be able to stay around for a bit longer.

"We literally only started talking about a new contract a few days ago. It all came about very quickly and I couldn't be happier with the way things have turned out.

"Maybe on the outside people are surprised that I've played so much, but I came here to play so I'm not really surprised. I back myself as a player."

Town go into tomorrow's game at Southend off the back of successive 2-0 defeats to Accrington Stanley (a) and Rotherham (h).

"We're concerned about the way we played in those games, definitely, but I don't think it's a long-term concern," said Wilson. "This next game is really important but, let's face it, every game is important.

"I know what people are saying - they've got a new man in charge (Sol Campbell) so they're talking about new manager bounce - but we've got to bounce back ourselves after two defeats. We're definitely up for it.

"We had a meeting with everybody involved and we've gone through all the things we need to work on, things we need to change, stuff like that. Hopefully we can put that into action at Southend.

"It's just about keeping a level head. It would have been great to have a six-point cushion at the top but we've still got plenty of time left to achieve what we want to achieve this season."