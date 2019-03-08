E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I back myself as a player' - Wilson on signing new Ipswich Town deal

PUBLISHED: 18:21 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 25 October 2019

James Wilson has signed a new deal until 2021 for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

James Wilson has signed a new deal until 2021 for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

James Wilson says he's relieved to have signed a longer-term deal at Ipswich Town.

James Wilson wrestles with Rotherham's Billy Jones. Photo: Steve WallerJames Wilson wrestles with Rotherham's Billy Jones. Photo: Steve Waller

The 30-year-old centre-back agreed to tear up the remaining year of his contract at League Two champions Lincoln City in the summer in the search of more regular game time.

He subsequently earned a six-month deal at Town following a pre-season trial and, following an impressive start to life with the Blues, that has been extended until 2021.

"It has given me peace of mind," said the Welshman. "I can settle down with my family and enjoy Ipswich and the surrounding area a bit more.

"It was a bit unsettling just to have a deal through to the end of the year, although it also provided the motivation to do well and continue to improve in the hope that I might be able to stay around for a bit longer.

"We literally only started talking about a new contract a few days ago. It all came about very quickly and I couldn't be happier with the way things have turned out.

"Maybe on the outside people are surprised that I've played so much, but I came here to play so I'm not really surprised. I back myself as a player."

Town go into tomorrow's game at Southend off the back of successive 2-0 defeats to Accrington Stanley (a) and Rotherham (h).

"We're concerned about the way we played in those games, definitely, but I don't think it's a long-term concern," said Wilson. "This next game is really important but, let's face it, every game is important.

"I know what people are saying - they've got a new man in charge (Sol Campbell) so they're talking about new manager bounce - but we've got to bounce back ourselves after two defeats. We're definitely up for it.

"We had a meeting with everybody involved and we've gone through all the things we need to work on, things we need to change, stuff like that. Hopefully we can put that into action at Southend.

"It's just about keeping a level head. It would have been great to have a six-point cushion at the top but we've still got plenty of time left to achieve what we want to achieve this season."

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nuisance 999 caller who made threats to kill is jailed

Nuisance caller Joshua Harris, 31, has been jailed for 26 months Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Double roadworks cause frustration in Woodbridge

The burst pipe has caused sewage and tarmac to spread onto the road Picture: Rachel Edge

Man and woman held in connection with lorry deaths

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Motorist with ‘cocktail of drugs’ in system is banned from driving for 16 months

Jay Snedden was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Police cracking down on anti-social drinkers ahead of big weekend of events

The area covered by the dispersal order Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists