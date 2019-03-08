'I'll do whatever's needed' - Wilson just wants to help Blues win

James Wilson has started four games for Town this season. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Defender James Wilson will do all he can to earn minutes on the field after starting back-to-back games for Ipswich Town.

James Wilson rises high to head the ball in Town's win over Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER James Wilson rises high to head the ball in Town's win over Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 30-year-old, signed on a free transfer on the eve of the season following a successful trial, has now started four games for the Blues including the victories against AFC Wimbledon and Bolton.

Those two games saw him partner Luke Woolfenden and then Luke Chambers, with manager Paul Lambert opting to rotate his squad in order to keep legs fresh.

While Wilson, who has performed well in all four games, is keen to play as often as possible but is sure whoever is picked in defence will have the support of their team-mates.

"I'm delighted to have played and the gaffer's said he's going to be changing the team a lot this season, so hopefully I'll get a lot more games," he said.

"I was asked if I felt extra pressure, replacing the captain (against Wimbledon) but it didn't feel like that because he was behind me 100 per cent.

James Wilson in action during the pre-season game at Cambridge Picture: ROSS HALLS James Wilson in action during the pre-season game at Cambridge Picture: ROSS HALLS

"When he plays I'll be behind him and it's the same with all of us, when Toto's (Nsiala) back we'll all be supporting him too. Woolfy (Woolfenden) as well.

"Everyone needs to be together this season if we're going to get promoted, so we have to keep going.

"I want to play games but I want to win as well so I'll do whatever's needed.

"We need to keep this run going as long as possible and if we do we'll have a real chance."

While the 5-0 win at Bolton was a comfortable success, against a team made up of young players, the 2-1 victory over Wimbledon came the hard way.

And Wilson knows the same may be required again as teams come to Portman Road happy to keep things tight and wait for chances to come.

"I've been on the other side of it so I understand where teams like Wimbledon are coming from," he said. "They're going to make things as difficult as they can for us and we're going to have to find ways to win like we did against Wimbledon.

"When they sit in we have to try and move the ball quicker and then take our chances when they came.

"The strikers will both get chances this season so if we can keep them fit and firing we'll be in a good position."

Next up for the Blues is Saturday's visit of Shrewsbury Town.