Cycling: Win for Jenkins at Jef Schils memorial

The leading break climbing away from Abberton Reservoir From the left: Adam Cotterell, Tim Lynch, Matt Clements. Photo: FERGUS MUIR Archant

James Jenkins followed up his win last week in round-the-houses racing at Saffron Walden with victory in the contrasting 76 mile Jef Schils Memorial Race near Colchester.

Newmarket rider Matthew Smith flies towards second place in the V40-49s at the Phoenix Bikes MTB, near Kentford. Photo: JOHN STYLES Newmarket rider Matthew Smith flies towards second place in the V40-49s at the Phoenix Bikes MTB, near Kentford. Photo: JOHN STYLES

This is always a rather special race with the circuits geared to frequently pass the picturesque Hare and Hounds at Layer Breton where commentary is provided and refreshment is continuously available.

This year's edition truly sorted the leading contenders with the long but innocent-looking climb from Abberton Reservoir to the finish ensuring wide gaps between the top three.

Richardsons/Trek's Simon Alexander opened the action, taking the first prime sprint outside the Hare and Hounds from Tom Heal (Strada Sport).

At around half-distance Pedal Power Road race winner Tim Lynch and Jenkins began what proved to be the crucial break, being presently joined by James Boyman (Hoops Velo), Ken Buckley (Nuun-Sigma Sports), Andrew Taylor (DAP CC), Matt Clements (Richardsons-Trek), Jake Hales (Spirit Tifosi), and Joe Staunton (Paceline RT).

Gillian Leech (Stowmarket & Dist), fourth in the Vet Women at the Phoenix Bikes MTB racing near Kentford. Photo: JOHN STYLES Gillian Leech (Stowmarket & Dist), fourth in the Vet Women at the Phoenix Bikes MTB racing near Kentford. Photo: JOHN STYLES

With about eight miles to go Buckley powered off the front with Jenkins (Richardsons/Trek) and Boyman. Last time leaving the reservoir Jenkins, a 20 year-old university student from Leigh on Sea, "Went full-gas up the hill" .

He opened a gap, but then it closed again as rivals fought back and it looked as if he had gone too soon.

But the challenge faded and Jenkins had time for an exuberant celebration coming up to the line, where he was followed by Boyman, Buckley and Taylor

Chelmer Cycling Club organized the National 10 Miles Time Trial Championship, using the fast dual-carriageway south from Six Mile Bottom. Entries - and the all the champions - came from far afield, but the Chelmer club themselves provided some of the local highlights.

Their Aaron Freeman, just back from riding the Junior Tour of Wales stage race, was eighth in the Junior event with a personal best time of 19:24 while Lauren Kirchel set a new Chelmer club record with 21:24.

Even faster than this was Norfolk based Francesca Hall (AeroLab Ward WheelZ) who was eighth in 20:26, just one place ahead of Fakenham triathlete Kimberley Morrison (Drag2Zero, 20:30).

Kirchel reported "A strong headwind to the turn, with a few gusts thrown in too"

Those gusts got stronger for the men's event - where the top local finisher was 11th placed Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC, 19:24) while Newmarket man Jason Bouttell was 15th equal in 19:29.

Next day Bouttell swapped his time trial bike for an MTB and won the Expert/Elite category at final Mud Sweat & Gears round - despite claiming he had left his legs on the time trial course.

Venue was Phoenix Bikes, the heathland and gravel pit course at Kentford near Newmarket.

Dan Howe (Wolsey RC) was Vet 40-49 winner, where there was an intriguing entry from super fast time-trialist Matthew Smith - complete with Drag2Zero skinsuit.

Smith was riding just in company with Matthew Webber the Forest Side rider defending a narrow Series lead. The pair worked together, with Webber finding himself hanging on - and indeed being waited for on occasion. Webber eventually crashed rather hard but got up to secure the series, despite rival Craig Gunnell making his last lap this fastest of all. Smith carried on to finish 34 seconds behind Howe.

Other MSG results included wins for Elvita Branch and Andy Hurst and second places for Harley Gregory and Andrew Roberts.

Simon Hance (Stowmarket & District CC) won his own club's 10 on the Rougham-Woolpit and back course in 19:04, ahead of young riders Lucas He and Jordan Black with short 20 minute times.

The 75 miles Bourne Women's Road Race was to some extent decided at the final feed station when some took bottles and others attacked. Until then the front part of the field remained intact despite one unsuccessful break.

After over three hour's racing DAP's Polly Mason took 12th place 33 seconds down on winner Emily Nelson, while teammate Kim Charlton was 18th at 1:56.

RESULT - Jef Schils Memorial Road Race, Birch Green:

1 James Jenkins (Richardsons-Trek), 2 James Boyman (Hoops Velo), 3 Ken Buckley (Nuun-Sigma Sports), 4 Andrew Taylor (DAP CC), 5 Tim Lynch (London Dynamo), 6 Matt Clements (Richardsons-Trek), 7 Jake Hales (Spirit Tifosi), 8 Joe Staunton (Paceline RT), 9 Adam Cotterell (Project 51), 10 David Hewett (Private Member).