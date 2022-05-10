Win tickets to exclusive Cage Warriors 137 event in Colchester

Win

Colchester's James Webb will headline Cage Warriors 138 in Colchester on May 28. Here's your chance to win tickets for the exclusive 'Unplugged' Cage Warriors 137 the night before - Credit: Archant

Europe's top MMA promotion Cage Warriors is coming to Colchester for historic back-to-back shows at the end of this month - and this is your chance to be there.

The promotion, which launched the careers of MMA legends including Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping and Dan Hardy, will bring its famous cage to the Charter Hall on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.

It's the first time Cage Warriors has held back-to-back events in Colchester, having hosted hugely successful single night spectaculars twice in the town.

James Webb lands a right hand on Jason Radcliffe on his way to victory at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester. Picture: BRETT KING - Credit: Archant

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “After an incredible start to the year that included sold-out events in San Diego, London and Manchester, we’re delighted to be gearing up for what has the makings of a thrilling weekend in Colchester.

“Given the calibre of the fighters that we have now assembled on our roster, Cage Warriors fans will have two cards full of very intriguing match-ups to look forward to.”

Saturday's Cage Warriors 138 will be headlined by local star and former middleweight champion James Webb, see local prospect George Tanasa make his big show debut and feature a cracking bantamweight showdown between Luke Shanks and Josh Reed.

Top local prospect George Tanasa will make his Cage Warriors debut on May 28 - Credit: Archant

But Friday's Cage Warriors 137 will be an 'Unplugged' show - not open to the general public, with only special invited guests in attendance.

It's one of the first times Cage Warriors has run an Unplugged event outside of the BT Sport studios in London - and we've teamed with the promotion to give you a chance to be there.

To be in with a chance of winning one of a few pairs of tickets to the exclusive Cage Warriors 137 event on Friday, May 27, simply answer the following question...

Q: James Webb became the first MMA world champion from the eastern region when he claimed the Cage Warriors middleweight title in March 2019. But who did he beat to win the belt?

Send your answer, plus contact details, to mark.heath@archant.co.uk.

The competition closes at 12 noon on Friday, May 20. Winners will be chosen at random and contacted in due course.