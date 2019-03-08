Town could net as much as £1.85 million from Mings' move to Villa
PUBLISHED: 21:17 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:30 07 July 2019
Ipswich Town are set to receive a welcome windfall, via some distant but related activity in the transfer market, with former Portman Road favourite Tyrone Mings poised to move from AFC Bournemouth to newly-promoted Aston Villa.
Mings left Town to join Bournemouth for a then-Cherries record fee of £8million in the summer of 2015, with a sell-on clause of 10% believed to have been included in the package, to Town's benefit.
Now, the 26-year-old left-back is set to leave the south coast for Villa, in a deal reported to be as much as £26.5million, although some sources have quoted a £20m fee. The move should be completed tomorrow.
If that higher figure is correct, then Town could receive in the region of £1.85million (10% of £18.5m, the sum of the £26.5m minus the original £8m fee), which should give boss Paul Lambert some more scope to strengthen his squad in the transfer market, ahead of this coming season in League One.
Mings stay at Dean Court was marred by injury, which saw him suffer a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut, an injury which sidelined him for more than a year-and-a-half.
He was later struck down by a spine injury which kept him out of action for a further eight months, so in all he only made 17 appearances for Bournemouth in the top flight, before his loan move to Villa last January.
Mings went on to help Villa to promotion to the top flight, via the Championship play-offs.
For Town, this is set be a second boost to their coffers of the close-season, following Matt Clarke's recent move from Portsmouth to Brighton, which netted them close to £800,000 earlier this summer.
Mings originally signed for Town in 2013, from non-league Chippenham Town, for a fee of £10,000. He played 57 league games for the Suffolk club.