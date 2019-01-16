Poll

‘I’m not sure what is being done... I’m concentrating on rehab’ - Ward on injury progress and his Ipswich future

Grant Ward is out for nine months following surgery on a knee injury suffered at Queens Park Rangers. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Grant Ward is concentrating on his rehabilitation from a cruciate knee ligament injury rather than worrying about his Ipswich Town future.

Grant Ward twisted his leg in a second half challenge with Josh Scowen. Picture Pagepix Grant Ward twisted his leg in a second half challenge with Josh Scowen. Picture Pagepix

The winger suffered the injury at Queens Park Rangers on Boxing Day following a tangle with Josh Scowen, with a recovery time of nine months expected.

He has undergone surgery and is ahead of schedule in his recovery with a hope of being close to fitness by the start of next season.

Those plans are complicated by the fact Ward’s Ipswich contract expires in the summer, although the club has the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

“I’m hoping to be back in and around it by the start of next season,” Ward said in an interview with the matchday programme.

“I can’t rush it, though. I know I’m ahead of schedule but I know there’s a long way to go.

“I am out of contract. The club has an option but I’m not sure what is being done.

“It’s something that I need to look at obviously but for now I’m just concentrating on doing my rehab.”

Ward is out of contract in the summer but is concentrating on his rehab. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ward is out of contract in the summer but is concentrating on his rehab. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ward is one of three Ipswich players currently recovering from cruciate injuries, along with Freddie Sears and teenage striker Ben Morris.

He’s now back working at Town’s Playford Road training base and is working closely with the club’s medical team following a successful surgery.

“Alex (Chapman, assistant first-team physio) was in the operating theatre so he watched it,” Ward said. “The surgeon is happy with the way it went and I’m ahead of schedule at the moment.

Ward is now back working at Ipswich's Playford Road training base. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ward is now back working at Ipswich's Playford Road training base. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“The first few weeks I couldn’t really straighten my leg too well but now I feel a bit more back to myself.

“It’s good to be back at the training ground as well. That helps, seeing the lads, having a chat and being around the place again.

“I’m doing work on the bike. I’m working on technique and strengthening the leg. I’ve not done any weight work yet and it’s more about stability of the joint.

“It’s an injury I can’t rush.

“Alex records a lot of what I do on video so I can watch it back, which he also did with Doz (Andre Dozzell). That helps.”

Along with Ward, Sears and Morris, Emyr Huws (knee) and Tom Adeyemi (Achilles are also recovering from long-term injuries.

