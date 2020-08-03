Town look short of (left) wingers... Here are nine that could be within reach

Randell Williams, Anthony Pilkington, Rolando Aarons, Kieran Sadlier and Nathan Holland may all fit the bill if Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert wants to add to his winger options.

Ipswich Town’s squad looks short on wingers, with just Gwion Edwards, Jack Lankester and Freddie Sears to call upon at present. STUART WATSON looks at some options that could be within reach.

Kieran Sadlier

Kieran Sadlier

Turned down a new deal at Doncaster after scoring 12 goals and providing five assists for Darren Moore’s League One play-off chasers.

He’s a right-footed left winger who has a knack of getting on the end of crosses from the opposite side, doesn’t mind having a pop from range and is capable of slipping a striker away with a well-weighted pass.

The 25-year-old has already been linked to Hull City following their relegation to the third-tier.

After failing to make the breakthrough at West Ham and Peterborough, he kick-started his career in Ireland with two very impressive campaigns at Sligo Rovers and Cork City. That earnt a move to Donny midway through the 2018/19 campaign.

Rolando Aarons

Rolando Aarons

Made his Newcastle debut at 18 and impressed so much that they soon handed him a five-year contract.

That was back in 2016. After a handful more appearances in the Premier League and Championship for the Magpies, the Jamaican-born wideman – who is the cousin of Norwich full-back Max Aarons – started a series of loan spells at Verona (Italy), Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic), Sheffield Wednesday (Championship), Wycombe (League One) and Motherwell (SPL).

He’s another predominantly right-footer who plays on the left – either at full-back or as a winger. Defensively aware, he’s capable of beating a man with either a trick or in a straight footrace. If his end product improves he could be a hell of a player.

Soon to be 25, he now enters the final year of that long-term deal at St James’ Park.

“I’m not afraid to take a risk,” he said, speaking last November. “I could think: ‘Do you know what, I can’t be bothered with this, I’ll stay with the under-23s, just chill and earn money.’ But that’s not the sort of person I am. I’m not in this for money; I want to actually be a top player.”

Nathan Holland

Nathan Holland

Released by Everton, he joined West Ham in 2017 and quickly starred for their Under-23s. He made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for David Moyes’ men last December, then joined Oxford United on loan for the second half of last season. There, the 22-year-old scored twice in 10 games before sustaining a hamstring injury which finished his season in March.

Former Ipswich coach Terry Westley, who helped develop the likes of Kieran Dyer, Richard Wright and Titus Bramble, is the now the academy director at West Ham. Speaking about Holland, he said: “He reminds me of Ryan Giggs. He has that rare quality of being able to run as quickly with the ball as without it.”

Another right-footer who has mainly played on the left (but can operate on the right). Injury history would be a concern.

West Ham winger Nathan Holland saw a promising loan spell at Oxford United cut short by injury. Photo: PA West Ham winger Nathan Holland saw a promising loan spell at Oxford United cut short by injury. Photo: PA

Barrie McKay

Barrie McKay

The one-cap Scot is heading into the final year of his Swansea contract having just spent last season on loan at Fleetwood.

After making his name north of the border at Rangers, helping the Ibrox club move back up through the divisions following their rebirth in the fourth-tier, he had moved to Nottingham Forest for £500k.

McKay is a silky player who can glide past opponents and execute cute passes that others don’t see. He’s played a lot of his football wide left, but would prefer to be a No.10.

Speaking in February, after beating Sunderland to McKay’s signing, Fleetwood boss Joey Barton said: “I couldn’t believe he was available because you would expect a Championship club or one of the big Scottish teams to take a player of his quality.”

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City youngster, 20, has spent the last three seasons making progressively higher loan spells at Bath City (National League South), Newport County (League Two) and Sunderland (League One).

Last season he made 14 Championship appearances for the Robins – including three starts – with the South West club reportedly turning down a £2m bid from Chelsea. Was then largely used as an impact sub by the Black Cats.

A left-sided forward in the Marcus Rashford mould who may well end up playing as an out-and-out striker.

Speaking back in March, he said: “I think the first thing I noticed when I got here was the quality difference between League One and League Two. I need to be sharper and I know I need to be doing much more off the ball.

“Traditionally I am used to getting in behind the full-backs, but now I am learning to come to the ball so I can get more involved.”

Jamie Murphy

Jamie Murphy

Experienced Scottish winger, 30, now heads into the final year of his Rangers contract.

The former Motherwell (SPL), Sheffield United (League One) and Brighton (Championship) man saw his first season at Ibrox wiped out by a knee injury.

He then spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Burton, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in a sparkling 10 game spell that was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A left-winger who loves to drift inside and get shots away off his favoured right foot, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be given a chance by Steven Gerrard.

Anthony Pilkington

Anthony Pilkington

Paul Lambert worked with Pilkington at Norwich in the Premier League and came very close to bringing him to Ipswich in January of the Championship relegation campaign.

In the end he decided that, after being released by Cardiff, he would join Wigan – family reasons meaning he needed to be up north at that time.

The 32-year-old scored three goals in his nine starts and seven substitute appearances for the Latics last season and now finds himself a free agent again.

Has netted plenty from outside the box in his time and is a set-piece specialist. Capable of playing left, right or up top, he would almost certainly still do a job in League One following almost a decade playing in the top two tiers.

Jonny Smith

Jonny Smith

League One looks likely to be the Bristol City winger’s next destination after some productive loan spells further down the pyramid.

A left-footer who is equally comfortable playing on either flank, he bagged nine goals in the National League with AFC Fylde. The following year he scored four goals and provided two assists playing alongside James Norwood at promoted League Two side Tranmere.

He spent the season just gone back in League Two with Oldham. There he contributed an impressive 11 goals and six assists, really hitting form prior to the season being suspension for a team that finished down in 19th.

Has an upright dribbling and ball striking style that reminds me a little of Tom Lawrence.

Randell Williams

Randell Williams

Pony-tailed Londoner proved to be Exeter City’s star man from right wing-back last season.

The 23-year-old scored five goals and produced a staggering 14 assists for the promotion pushing Grecians in League Two.

Looks like one of those clever players who sees the picture and knows what he’s going to do with the ball before he receives it.

He’s a set-piece specialist, decent in the air for his size and produces some eye-catching acrobatic goal celebrations.

Former Crystal Palace and Watford youngster now heads into the final year of his contract at St James Park.

Could be another Kane Vincent-Young type signing from the league below. He’s left-footed, so you could play him on that side.