Impressive Felixstowe & Walton down Maldon & Tiptree at the Goldstar Ground

PUBLISHED: 11:43 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 31 March 2019

GOAL! Liam Hillyard’s powerful header adds a third goal for the Seasiders against Maldon. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD

GOAL! Liam Hillyard’s powerful header adds a third goal for the Seasiders against Maldon. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD

Archant

Felixstowe & Walton 3 Maldon & Tiptree 2

Maldon’s Tariq Issa’s(10) shot is blocked by Seasiders' Ethan Clarke Photo: STAN BASTONMaldon’s Tariq Issa’s(10) shot is blocked by Seasiders' Ethan Clarke Photo: STAN BASTON

Against tough opposition, Felixstowe & Walton extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions when they picked up all three points at home to Maldon & Tiptree at The Goldstar Ground on Saturday, writes Barry Grossmith.

The early exchanges suggested this was going to be a tough afternoon at the seaside as Felixstowe struggled to settle.

A Matthew Briggs goal on five minutes gave the Jammers a deserved lead.

Gradually, however, things did settle and the precarious nature of a one-goal lead was evident on 35 minutes when an attempted headed clearance from Maldon, outside their own box, saw keeper Ben McNamara stretching to keep the ball from crossing the line.

With the ball in his hands, momentum carried him too far back, bringing The Seasiders level.

Just four minutes later, Jack Ainsley converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Kye Ruel, taking Felixstowe into a very welcome half-time lead.

It was a more even affair in the second period and a Powell cross on the hour mark saw in-form Liam Hillyard extend the home lead to 3-1.

However, a Laste Dombaxe effort, deflected into keeper Jack Spurling’s goal on 69 minutes, brought the visitors back into the game, but sterling work and sheer team effort from everyone in red and white saw another three points come Felixstowe’s way.

Another goal for versatile Jack Ainsley as he strokes the ball home from the penalty spot to put the Seasiders 2-1 up, just before half time. Photo: STAN BASTONAnother goal for versatile Jack Ainsley as he strokes the ball home from the penalty spot to put the Seasiders 2-1 up, just before half time. Photo: STAN BASTON

Manager Ian Watson said after the game: “They’re a good side, one of the best we’ve played all season, but we deserved to win today.

“The boys worked so hard in the second half. They did exactly what we asked them to do.”

Maldon’s take was slightly different, tweeting after the game: “A result we did not deserve today. A great performance from the boys, unfortunate decisions by the ref. and countless chances. But not enough to win.”

Felixstwoe assistant boss Danny Bloomfield said after the game: “Today showed our steel and determination.

“We were aggressive in everything we did, running, tackling, dribbling. This was a test today and it showed how far we’re progressing.

“That’s what we want – progress. We got our answer again today. We’re proud.”

