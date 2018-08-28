Wins for Andrew Rooke and Daisy Glover at Haughley Park

Runners tackling the Haughley Park course at the third race in the Suffolk Winter League. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK PAGE/DEAN REDNALL Archant

Andrew Rooke and Daisy Glover both made it three-wins-out-of-three, in this season’s Suffolk Winter League, following the third event hosted by Stowmarket Striders at Haughley Park.

Runners from hosts Stowmarket Striders in action during the recent Suffolk Winter League meeting at Haughley Park. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK PAGE/DEAN REDNALL

Rooke, of Framlingham Flyers, enjoyed a winning margin of 12 seconds at Haughley Park, with Matt Jeffries his closest rival, flying the flag of Waveney Valley AC.

This was a repeat of the one-two at the first event at Framlingham, when Rooke was 58 seconds ahead of Jeffries, and also the second race at Woodbridge where Rooke’s margin of victory was down to just 10 seconds.

Daniel Oboyle, of Saint Edmund Pacers, was clear in third position at Haughley Park, and the top five was completed by Waveney Valley’s Dominic Oliver and Felixstowe Road Runners’ Tony Gavin.

The impressive Daisy Glover was out on her own in the ladies’ category, just as she was at the first two meetings.

A former first-claim member at Newmarket Joggers, Glover runs for Framlingham Flyers these days, and she was an excellent 21st overall and first lady at Haughley Park.

Jo Andrews, of Bungay Black Dog, was 51 seconds behind Glover in second place, with Coleen Nichole Mukuya, of Lowestoft Road Runners, a further 17 seconds behind in a good third spot.

Mukuya had finished second to Glover at Framlingham, while Sam Lines was a runner-up to Glover at Woodbridge. The consistent Andrews was fourth and third respectively.

The team standings are very close.

Saint Edmund Pacers won on the day, by just 32 points from Framlingham, and have taken the lead in the overall standings by a mere six points from Framlingham, with Waveney Valley AC also in contention in third spot.

The fourth race will be hosted by the Pacers at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, on February 17. The fifth event will be at Fritton Lake (March 10) and the final race at Haverhill (March 24).

Results

Top 30 men: 1 A Rooke (FF) 30:42; 2 M Jeffries (WV) 30:54; 3 D Oboyle (SEP) 31:31; 4 D Oliver (WV) 32:04; 5 T Gavin (FRR) 32:16; 6 J Last (FF) 32:19; 7 C Whiting (IH) 32:28; 8 D Bain (WV) 32:30; 9 P Miller (HRC) 32:36; 10 J Calvert (INT) 32:42.

11 A Southwood (SEP) 32:47; 12 D Sparshott (BBD) 32:50; 13 K Murphy (SEP) 33:08; 14 T Evetts (SEP) 33:25l; 15 J Beardsworth (INT) 33:29; 16 A Howlett (FF) 33:31; 17 J Robson (SEP) 33:33; 18 A Hennessy (INT) 33:41; 19 M Ford Thomas (SSX) 33:53; 20 G Irvine (INT) 33:59.

21 S Williams (SS) 34:14; 22 L Barber (FF) 34:31; 23 J Burgess (WV) 34:32; 24 K Hayles (NSJ) 34:44; 25 S Manning (FF) 34:57; 26 A Harrison (SS) 35:00; 27 S Cook (LRR) 35:06; 28 G Jenkey (BBD) 35:17; 29 C Leek (FF) 35:20; 30 T Galley (LRR) 35:21.

Top 20 ladies: 1 D Glover (FF) 34:03; 2 J Andrews (BBD) 34:54; 3 C Nicole Mukuya (LRR) 35:11; 4 L Howe (BBH) 37:54; 5 O Robson (SEP) 38:14; 6 A Joiner-Handy (SEP) 38:21; 7 K King (SEP) 38:44; 8 G Porch (SS) 39:50; 9 H Aldous (DAC) 39:53; 10 C Jeffery (SEP) 39:59.

11 L Smith (SEP) 40:05; 12 P Williams (INT) 40:48; 13 L Bumasconi (LRR) 41:16; 14 L Emmett (BBH) 41:18; 15 K Oldman (LRR) 41:21; 16 G Leathers (SEP) 41:29; 17 G Clarke (FF) 41:35; 18 S Perry (SEP) 42:00; 19 L Leggett (BBH) 42:01; 20 S Norman (WV) 42:16.

Men’s teams: 1 FF 2,676pts; 2 SEP 2,660; 3 WV 2,635; 4 INT 2,540; 5 FRR 2,505.

Ladies’ teams: 1 SEP 776pts; 2 LRR 749; 3 FF 728; 4 INT 696; 5 BBH 695.

Combined teams: 1 SEP 3,436pts; 2 FF 3,404; 3 INT 3,236; 4 LRR 3,192; 5 SS 3,151.

Overall league standings (after 3 of 6 races):

Men: 1 WV 7,990pts; 2 FF 7,977; 3 SEP 7,851; 4 LRR 7,449; 5 FRR 7,346.

Ladies: 1 SEP 2,305pts; 2 LRR 2,199; 3 FF 2,173; 4 SS 2,042; 5 WV 1,957.

Combined: 1 SEP 10,156pts; 2 FF 10,150; 3 WV 9,947; 4 LRR 9,648; 5 SS 9,2792

KEY

SEP – Saint Edmund Pacers; SS – Stowmarket Striders; FF – Framlingham Flyers; IH – Ipswich Harriers; INT – Ipswich & Newmarket Tri Clubs; NSJ – Newmarket Joggers & Sudbury Joggers; WV – Waveney Valley AC; FRR – Felixstowe Road Runners; HRC – Haverhill RC; BBD – Bungay Black Dog; SSX – Saxmondham; LRR – Lowestoft Road Runners; BBH – Beccles & Bungay Harriers.